Orlando’s Come Out With Pride celebrates 21st year with unity and resilience

2025 Grand Marshals AJ Blount and Britney Thompson. (Photo by Ralph Jaboin)

One of the largest Prides in the Southeast — Come Out With Pride, Orlando’s LGBTQ+ Pride celebration — will return to Lake Eola Park Oct. 18 to celebrate its 21st year and unite the community.

This year’s theme is “We The People,” three words that are not only the foundation of our democracy, but also a declaration that the LGBTQ+ community belongs fully in the fabric of our nation.

To COWP, “We The People” means “every LGBTQIA+ person, every family and every ally.” It is a rallying cry to stand united.

With over 230,000 guests in 2024, COWP is the largest single-day event in Central Florida.

“This year’s festival theme … is more than a statement — it’s a commitment,” says AJ Eagle, COWP board president. “It affirms that all people, regardless of identity, orientation or background, are woven into the fabric of our shared community. It is a declaration that our stories, our voices and our rights matter.

“In a world that often moves too quickly, I encourage us to approach this month with mindfulness — to listen deeply, to learn from one another and to hold space for both joy and healing,” she continues.

For the celebration to be welcoming and joyful for all, COWP shared that while the event is open to the community, the organization reserves the right to refuse entry or ask any individual to leave at its discretion. Weapons and firearms are not permitted, and all bags and people are subject to search.

COWP encourages attendees to “see something, say something” while attending the festivities. As required, COWP holds an 8A permit, the organization works with law enforcement, hires private security, coordinates with Lake Eola Park Rangers, barricades the entire park and installs metal detectors at every entrance.

“We know these are challenging times for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially here in Florida,” says Tatiana Quiroga, COWP executive director. “We face harmful rhetoric, restrictive policies and the constant attempt to erase us. But let me be clear: we will not be erased. We are resilient. We resist. And above all, we remember the power of our collective voice.”

With only 15 members on the board of directors, COWP is a 501c3 non-profit organization. COWP’s mission is to cultivate visibility, authenticity and acceptance by curating inclusive experiences that celebrate and embody the spirit of queer resilience.

2025 Grand Marshals

Known for their impactful roles on Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” AJ Blount and Britney Thompson have become powerful voices for visibility and representation of queer love.

As grand marshals this year, their love story has inspired countless individuals and shown the world that queer love is valid, beautiful and worthy of celebration.

The couple has lived in Orlando for almost 10 years and has no plans on leaving anytime soon. Thompson notes that they have attended COWP for many years and being named grand marshals is a “dream come true.”

For this year, Blount says she is looking forward to meeting and connecting with the Black and Brown community in Orlando. She says it’s a two-way street when she thinks of Pride. She has a feeling of gratefulness but has a heavy heart when she looks at the political climate.

“I think that it comes with a heavy heart but also comes with so much love and gratitude and just a lot of light at the end of the tunnel because there’s people who are like-minded like us,” Blount explains. “Who may or may not look like us but feel the way we feel and are coming together to celebrate one another.”

Thompson says she feels empowered this year and is looking forward to COWP as it is a day of celebration. She acknowledged that it’s hard knowing the government isn’t supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“I would say that the biggest thing on my mind is making sure that gay marriage doesn’t get eradicated,” Thompson says.

“I think what we need to remember is that no matter what’s going on, we are still the same people that we were before all of this,” Thompson adds. “And just kind of not allowing that to be discouraging. And just focusing on who you are, who you love.”

Blount says that Pride comes with fighting for those in the community, like the transgender community.

“There’s a part of our community that is hurting the most [from] … the government … and by other people. I think they get it honestly, truly the worst,” Blount shares.

“Not saying that we all don’t experience some type of hate by any means, but right now, trans lives matter, trans kids’ lives matter,” she continues. “The trans community is still part of the community, and it’s something that we need to uplift the most at the moment.”

As the director of transgender equality for Equality Florida, Angelique Godwin — another of this year’s grand marshals — has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights across Florida.

Godwin is an Afro-Latina trans woman who works tirelessly to ensure the community is protected, visible and empowered. She says she was shocked when she received the invitation to be recognized at COWP.

“A lot of times I do this work because it needs to be done,” Godwin says. “As a trans woman, I am immediately affected by the lack of things or the certain supports that are in place. And I feel that need more than anybody… and so the work I do, I do specifically to make sure that no one goes through the things that I went through or things that I have gone through.”

Godwin lives outside of Orlando and hasn’t been to COWP in some time but calls the recognition a blessing. That’s because it feels full circle for her, having started her transition in Orlando where she was guided by people to become the woman she is today.

“In a wonderful roundabout way, I’m coming home … as somebody who’s fully transitioned medically,” Godwin explains. “And I feel complete as a person to have this moment. It is I think the definition of being proud and having pride, pride in my journey, pride in myself, pride in my community, pride in the ability to do the work that we do, because it’s not for everybody, but somebody has to do it.”

Godwin says the community should always remember to embrace themselves and love who they are because their life is theirs to live. She encourages anyone who may feel inspired by the grand marshals to reach out and be active in the community.

“Don’t waste time dreaming about a future or worrying about who you are in the past,” Godwin shares. “Just be yourself today, here now, and let that be your guide. And enjoy that and celebrate that because you’re here and that’s what deserves to be celebrated.”

Sister Ann Kendrick, the founder of Hope CommUnity Center, says she feels honored and unworthy to be another of this year’s grand marshals.

For decades Sister Ann has dedicated her life to building community, fighting for justice and uplifting marginalized voices.

“I’m a religiously engaged person and I think that God doesn’t make mistakes and people who are LGBTQ, that’s who they are,” Sister Ann explains. “That’s how they’re made. That’s how God created them.”

Sister Ann’s engagement in the LGBTQ+ community has been “nothing but beautiful” as she has supported the community to keep herself informed.

She says she wants to be on the side of healing and learning to be more accepting.

“I look forward to seeing the people that are there. I’m hoping that seeing a Catholic nun could show that it’s all okay,” Sister Ann says. “Who people are is who they are, and my experience is I love them. I see the suffering of the LGBTQ community and the risk they take to represent themselves and to not have to hide.”

For Sister Ann, Pride represents courage and kindness because she thinks of the people she knows who are in the community. She thinks of their courage and commitment to advocacy.

She says the LGBTQ+ community shouldn’t be condemned or forced to hide.

When she first got involved with the advocacy she didn’t know anything about the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t know that I know that much now, but what I do know … has only enriched my life,” Sister Ann shares.

Jen Cousins says it was “absolutely wild” to receive the email from COWP asking her to be a grand marshal.

As a proud mom of four, she has been a fierce champion for LGBTQ+ rights, public education and the fight against censorship. She has been involved in LGBTQ+ rights since she was a teenager as identifies as pansexual.

“I started out my first year with Orlando Pride. I was a volunteer and then I volunteered subsequent years,” Cousins shares. “I have a really good relationship with everybody involved in Orlando Pride but it just it blew my mind.”

Cousins says she is humbled and appreciative of the Orlando community. She became deeply engaged with the Orange County School Board when the book “Gender Queer,” a graphic memoir by Maia Kobabe about sexual identity, was banned in her school district.

“I’m standing in place where people who can’t or are afraid to,” Cosuins shares.

She notes that transgender rights should be advocated more in this year’s pride as there have been so many political polices placed on those in the community.

“Look at what we’ve seen with the new administration coming forward,” Cousins explains. “From my own child being non-binary to my best friends in Orlando who are trans people — I have so many friends in Orlando that are trans — it just it burns me with such rage to watch the way that they are treated, the threats being made on them and just the basic human dignities that they’re being denied.”

2025 Award Winners

Angelica Jones has always tried to give back to her community, and as the recipient of the Sam Singhaus Legends in Pride Award she says she has gained so much from Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community.

As a Black trans woman who performs drag, Jones also calls herself an advocate for the community. She advocates for HIV prevention and awareness and helped create the nonprofit Divas in Dialogue.

Presented annually during the Pride Rally, the Sam Singhaus Award celebrates the life and legacy of Singhaus as the legendary Miss Sammy. It honors individuals in the Central Florida drag and queer entertainment community who demonstrate long-standing leadership through advocacy, philanthropy and the cultivation of queer joy.

“I got to learn a lot from Miss Sammy just from seeing her over the years and helping me as I was a newcomer,” Jones shares. “So being recognized for the Miss Sammy Award, it means a lot because this is an individual who I learned from example of giving back to her community through the art and her talent.”

Heather Wilkie, executive director of Zebra Youth, is the recipient of the Debbie Simmons Award and says she is honored to be celebrated at COWP.

The Debbie Simmons Community Excellence Award is the highest honor and is presented each year during the Pride Rally. It celebrates local individuals who have gone above and beyond for the LGBTQIA+ community over their lifetime.

Although she is leaving her position at Zebra Youth, she says recognizing that it is time for new leadership is part of being a good leader. She calls the moment bittersweet as she is concluding nearly a decade of leadership.

“We have a lot of things that we’re facing that we’ve never faced before in terms of political shifts and uncertainty, and so I’m very honored to be a part of that and look forward to the day where we can all lift each other up in Pride through Orlando Pride,” Wilkie says.

2025 Entertainment

COWP is bringing the energy, unity and rhythm to life with two stages on Oct. 18. This year’s live entertainment will feature local and national LGBTQ+ performers, including drag queens and DJs.

Stage one will be the Sonic Bloom Field, an all-day dance and music experience presented by BlueLaLa Events. From the afternoon until the night, Sonic Bloom Field will party with non-stop music, giving festival goers the perfect space to celebrate, connect and move together.

Stage one will be open during the Pride Parade, bringing beats to those marching or spectating. From 2-7 p.m. five DJs will perform, each for an hour. The lineup, in order of appearance, will be DJ Nani Soul, DJ Mr. Meow Meow, DJ Scott Robert, DJ BlueStar and DJ Tracy Young, the Grammy Award-winning headliner.

Stage two will be the Diva Stage, an all-day celebration of local and national drag and burlesque talent, sponsored by Show Imaging. This stage is recommended for ages 18+.

With some of Orlando’s fiercest divas, joined by queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the night will deliver a full production of performances for the community. Local legend and award recipient Angelica Jones along with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge and LGBTQ+ advocate TS Madison will host from 7–9:30 p.m.

Performances will start at 2 p.m. with Darcel Stevens’ House of Drag, and at 2:30 p.m. will feature Axel Andrews’ Popsicle Pop-Up. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a Pride Rally with the Orlando Gay Chorus following at 7 p.m.

At 7:20 p.m. there will be a performance from Haus of Cavalli and at 7:40 p.m. Les Vixens will take over. The Renaissance Theater will present the cast of “Off The Record” at 8 p.m. with Mr Ms Adrian presenting The Gaga Ball 2025 at 8:20 p.m. and Haus of San Miguel presenting a tribute to Beyoncé at 8:40 p.m.

The headliner of the Diva Stage is Jorgeous from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The fan favorite appeared on season 14 before competing on “All Stars” 10 and 11, where she was runner-up to Orlando icon Ginger Minj.

Following the performances from both stages will be the firework finale at 9:30 p.m., presented by BlueLaLa.

2025 Events

The weekend before COWP will include two events, a drag horror cabaret at The Abbey, located at 100 S. Eola Dr., Unit 100, Orlando, on Oct. 10 and Apopka Pride at Hope CommUnity Center, located at 800 S. Hawthorne Ave., Apopka, on Oct. 11.

Expect a genre-bending drag show bringing together fierce queens, killer kings and twisted tales in this spooky cabaret style revue, organizers promise. Presented by Orlando Guerrilla Gay Bar-Mixers & Events, those attending must be 18+.

Apopka Pride was created in 2022 out of necessity as a response to the lack of safe, affirming spaces for queer and trans immigrants in Central Florida, they share. For the third year, the celebration was rooted in “Anointed in Resilience, Radiant in Pride,” and took place from 3-7 p.m.

View photos from the celebration here.

The theme’s spiritual reference to “anointed” also paidhomage to the social and spiritual legacy of Hope’s founding Sisters, whose determination from the very beginning was to build a mission rooted in inclusivity. The free, outdoors, family-friendly event featured live performances, community resources and inspiring moments of pride.

“Apopka Pride was born out of necessity,” said Fidel Gomez Jr., LGBTQ+ Services Manager at Hope CommUnity Center. “In 2022, there were very few safe, affirming spaces for queer and trans immigrants in Central Florida.”

Donations from Apopka Pride directly support programming focused on safety, connection, wellness and empowerment for the LGBTQ+ immigrant community.

On the weekend of Oct. 17, events will be presented by Anthem Orlando in partnership with COWP, One Magical Weekend and Orange Party Florida. A portion of proceeds benefit COWP.

Anthem Orlando, located at 100 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, is currently under construction but is hoping to be soft open by Pride, organizers have also shared. If they are unable to open due to city permitting, they will be using Yaz Orlando, located at 114 N Orange Ave, right next door for the events.

The Official COWP Orlando Block Party Kickoff will be on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. with DJ Scott Robert. The Pride Parade, block party and club takeovers will be on Oct. 18 with the parade starting at 4 p.m. In partnership with Latina Lesbians in Florida, LGBTQ+ motorcycle riders will once again kick off the parade. There will be over 200 organizations and supportive businesses marching.

Guests can start the party at noon around Lake Eola Park and the trans rally will start at 1 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to browse goods and services from over 250 vendors in the Marketplace and SponsorWalk areas.

Following the parade the block party will start at 6 p.m. DJ J Warren and DJ Liza Rodriguez will headline and there will be special performances from London Adour. The night will close with a firework finale at 9:30 p.m.

On Oct. 19, there will be a drag brunch and a closing party. The brunch is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be hosted by Darcel Stevens. The menu is curated by Executive Chef Pom Moongauklang, featuring elevated comfort food with creative flair. From crispy home fries to fresh fruit and beautifully plated entrées, every dish will be crafted with signature quality.

The closing party will start at 2 p.m. and will go late into the night. The grand finale will feature DJ Chris Sugden and DJ Kyle House. For locals and visitors alike, this is the moment to savor the last magic of Pride weekend.

“The Board of Directors and I deeply recognize the sanctity of our Pride space and how vital it is to come together,” Quiroga says. “Pride is not simply a party — it is a living, breathing act of resistance, joy, and community power. Here, you are seen. Here, you are celebrated. Here, you are free to be your most authentic self and to love boldly.”

Come Out with Pride’s 2025 celebration will primarily be held at Lake Eola Park, located at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. For more information, visit ComeOutWithPride.org and view the official COWP Guide here.