PHOTOS: Come Out With Pride celebrates 21st year at Lake Eola

ORLANDO | Thousands filled Lake Eola Park Oct. 18 to celebrate the 21st year of Come Out With Pride, considered the largest single-day LGBTQ+ event in Central Florida.

The day was filled with entertainment, music and community. There was an all-day dance and music experience at the Sonic Bloom Field Stage. At the Diva Stage, local and national drag and burlesque talent performed.

Queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Laganja Estranja and headliner Jorgeous, performed along with local fan favorites like Les Vixens.

The parade rode through downtown Orlando on Washington Street and Orange Avenue. In partnership with the Latina Lesbians in Florida, LGBTQ+ motorcycle riders kicked off the parade.

Tatiana Quiroga, COWP executive director, spoke at the Diva Stage and reminded the crowd the LGBTQ+ community will not be erased. AJ Eagle, COWP board president, brought out all the volunteers from COWP to give her thanks to each of them for their involvement and making the day special.

With over 250 vendors, attendees were seen supporting organizations and businesses throughout the Marketplace. This year’s theme was “We The People. To COWP, it means “every LGBTQIA+ person, every family and every ally.”

COWP ended with a firework finale at 9:30 p.m. View Watermark Out News’ photos from the marketplace below and see photos from the parade here.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza, Aidan Carmody, Kay Yingling, Daisy Chamberlin and Ryan Williams-Jent.

