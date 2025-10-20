PHOTOS: Come Out With Pride parade in downtown Orlando highlights community leaders and organizations

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | A sea of rainbows filled downtown Orlando Oct. 18 as Come Out With Pride celebrated 21 years with its parade.

Thousands of people marched, danced and laughed their way through the parade route.

The parade rode through downtown Orlando on Washington Street and Orange Avenue. In partnership with the Latina Lesbians in Florida, LGBTQ+ motorcycle riders kicked off the parade.

Many organizations walked through the parade like 26 Health, AHF and We Are The Magic, the LGBTQIA+ and allied employees of The Walt Disney Company. Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost and state Rep. Anna Eskamani attended the parade with volunteers.

Eskamani was seen hugging attendees in the crowd and Frost was playing the drums to music by Bad Bunny on his float.

Grand marshals AJ Blount and Britney Thompson, Angelique Godwin, Sister Ann Kendrick and Jen Cousins road on cars through the parade.

Andrea Montanez, a local trans activist, was seen holding a rest in power sign with Miss Major Griffin-Gracy as she walked through the parade.

View Watermark Out News’ photos from the marketplace here and from the parade below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza, Aidan Carmody, Kay Yingling and Daisy Chamberlin.

