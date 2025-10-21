NBC reduces minority-focused reporting as anti-DEI rhetoric grows

(Photo by SCPhotog/Bigstock)

NBC News has significantly scaled back its LGBTQ coverage, along with other identity-focused reporting, as recent layoffs put minority journalism at risk, according to reporting by The Wrap.

Roughly 150 employees—about 7 percent of NBC’s newsroom—have been let go, and the network has dissolved its dedicated editorial teams covering Black, Latino, Asian American, and LGBTQ+ communities. As NBC restructures its newsrooms in the wake of Peacock Network fully splitting from its cable entities, stories about these communities will now be integrated into general daily reporting. Critics warn that such integration often results in fewer stories and diminished focus on marginalized voices.

NBC Out, launched in 2016, was the first major broadcast vertical dedicated to LGBTQ+ issues. It recently earned a GLAAD Media Award for its reporting, including stories like “Friends Remember Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Student Who Died After School Fight, as ‘Fiery Kid,’” by Jo Yurcaba.

Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s chief communications officer and an executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, described NBC’s decision as “part of a dangerous pattern of mainstream media outlets choosing to lose trusted and talented journalists who focus on important LGBTQ news that otherwise is under-reported or not reported at all,” according to The Advocate.

NBCUniversal chairman Cesar Conde addressed the layoffs in a staff memo last week:

“Today is a hard day. We have had to make some difficult decisions, including the elimination of positions across NBC News. While these decisions are necessary to remain strong as an industry leader, they are not easy and are never taken lightly. We have sought to minimize the number of affected team members, and our teams’ decisions should not be seen as a reflection on our colleagues who will be leaving. We will miss them and their valuable contributions.”

The NLGJA, the National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, condemned NBC’s decision:

“These newsroom cuts do not just impact individual journalists. They erode diversity across the media landscape, and run the risk of reducing the amount of high-quality LGBTQ+ coverage that is available to readers,” wrote NLGJA National Board President Ken Miguel. “NLGJA urges news leaders to explore alternatives to layoffs and prioritize retaining diverse voices. Financial challenges are real, but they can be addressed through innovative strategies that preserve both sustainability and inclusivity.”

The NBC layoffs are occurring within the broader context of rising anti-minority rhetoric, often framed as opposition to “DEI” (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives. These efforts, championed by the Trump administration, are increasingly influencing the private sector as well. From repeated attacks on LGBTQ+ rights—such as bans on trans youth in sports and restrictions on gender-affirming care—to policies targeting immigrants and people of color, GOP-led initiatives have consistently sought to roll back protections for marginalized communities.

