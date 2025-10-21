Randy Rainbow’s ‘National Freakin’ Treasure Tour’ heads to Florida

(Photo via Randy Rainbow’s Facebook)

Iconic parody writer and performer Randy Rainbow will perform in St. Petersburg and Orlando during his “National Freakin’ Treasure Tour” this weekend.

The Emmy-nominated musical comedian is most recognized from his political parodies that he uploads across social media platforms and YouTube. He’ll perform Oct. 24 at The Mahaffey Theater in St Petersburg and Oct. 25 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando.

“I’m always questioning whether or not people are interested in laughing about the news, but thankfully it’s getting a stronger reaction than ever, so I think laughter is exactly what everyone is craving right now,” Rainbow says of his work.

Taking current events while mixing in Broadway songs and references, Rainbow creates satirical comedy that’s meant to lighten the mood. His latest album “A Little Brains, A Little Talent” features artists such as Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Sean Hayes, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters.

In addition to his musical and performing talents, Rainbow is also a New York Times best-selling author with three published books including a children’s book, “Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses.”

“It’s sort of a fantastical version of my childhood with a lot paying homage to my grandmother who was a great inspiration for the comedy I do and my philosophies on life,” Rainbow explains.

The story features a little boy, inspired by his experiences with the overall message being to embrace who you are.

“It deals with self-acceptance and creative expression, and those are good things to talk about in this current climate so I’m really happy to have it out there, especially right now,” Rainbow remarks.

The author and entertainer has also written a personal memoir, “Playing with Myself” and a collection of essays, “Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda.”

“A lot of people know me as the character version of me that I portray in my videos, so this was a nice opportunity to come out as it were and introduce myself,” Rainbow says.

Randy Rainbow’s “National Freakin’ Treasure Tour” will show Oct. 24 at The Mahaffey Theater in St Petersburg and Oct. 25 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando. Tickets start at $54 for St. Petersburg and $52 for Orlando. Learn more and purchase yours at RandyRainbow.com.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube