Renaissance Theatre Company announces final 2025 ‘Nosferatu’ dates after Orlando closure

ORLANDO | It’s been over a month since The Renaissance Theatre Company was forced to close by the City of Orlando due to fire safety code violations, prompting widespread support from locals.

Now the Ren has unveiled its final dates for their 2025 production of “Nosferatu.” The Plaza Live and The Beacham Group have welcomed the organization to its stages to put on some final shows in time for Halloween.

“I appreciate the many people who have said they’re waiting until we get back, but to be honest, the best way to support us right now is to buy tickets to these shows and then also come back when we get home, and we will get home,” Donald Rupe, co-founder of the Ren shared in a press release.

Since the abrupt closure, the Orlando community has raised $33,178 from 292 donors to help support the Ren in hopes of helping them rebuild.

“We have completely destroyed the set of ‘Nosferatu’ at a staggering cost of materials and added labor,” Rupe shared. “Not to mention rehearsal time, production staff and a lot of lost creativity. In short, this is hitting us hard.”

After losing upwards of $300,000 from the closure, demolition and renovations, including $125,000 in lost wages for the performers, the Ren has been fighting hard to keep their shows going despite this series of events.

“Most non-profits and businesses would have closed by now,” Rupe mentioned. “We’re surviving so far thanks to the generosity of one man, co-founder Chris Kampmeier, who is supplementing our income in order to keep our staff paid and the lights on.”

Although they’ve faced adversity this season, “Nosferatu” promises to be back better and safer than ever next year.

“On the bright side, we’ve discovered that ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘VBar’ look pretty great on a larger stage; maybe we’ll do a tour someday,” Rupe noted. “The shows have been really great, well-attended, and a much-needed reprieve from what we’re facing; and it’s us, so you know the show is everything.”

The final show dates are Saturday, Oct. 25 at The Plaza Live, Wednesday, Oct. 29 at The Beacham for OTR and Saturday, Nov. 1 at The Plaza Live. Read more below:

Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made at RenTheatre.com.

