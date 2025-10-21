Sleuth’s Mystery Dinner Theatre in Orlando closing after 35 years

(Photo via Sleuths Mystery Dinner Show’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | After three decades entertaining Central Florida, Sleuth’s Mystery Dinner Theatre will permanently closing their doors Nov. 4.

“We loved providing Orlando with laughs for over three decades and are grateful for all our guests who came to play with us and solve tens of thousands of murder mysteries,” Sleuths said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Located on International Drive in the center of the attractions, Sleuth’s cites the booming theme park industry taking away from their revenue, forcing them to shut down.

“We wish that we could stay but as a small family-owned and operated theatre, we simply can’t compete with the multi-million-dollar theme parks and venues in the Orlando area. We thank you for supporting us and we love you all,” Sleuth’s shared.

The final show will be taking place on Nov. 4 for one final murder mystery dinner show. Read more below:

