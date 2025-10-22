Pensacola locals raise funds for ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ after conservative backlash

(Photo via Drag Fans)

PENSACOLA, Fla. | At the Pensacola Saenger Theatre in Pensacola on Dec. 23, “A Drag Queen Christmas” will light up the stage with holiday cheer despite the local backlash from critics.

Local news outlets state that critics against the show are speaking out saying it violates their “moral truth.” Despite the event being a private, ticketed and adults-only show, Pensacola conservatives have been expressing distaste for the show. The Saenger Theatre is owned by the city and maintained with taxpayer dollars, but the shows put on at the venueare not funded by taxpayers.

“This is a private venue at this point, and so don’t buy a ticket … don’t go. If that’s something that’s entertaining to you then you buy your ticket and go,” remarked Jared Moore of the Pensacola City Council.

Hosted by Nina West and presented by Murray & Peter, the show promises classic holiday hits with interactive elements. The tour features performances from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum like Lexi, Bosco, Shea Coulee, Jewels Sparkles, Crystal Methyd, Suzie Toot, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Lydia B. Kollins.

Carson Wilber, a Pensacola man, has responded to the backlash by organizing a GoFundMe page to ensure that the “Drag Queen Christmas Show” has enough funds to show at the Saenger Theatre without using taxpayer dollars. The GoFundMe page has received over $2,700, with a goal of $1,363 goal.

“Despite the fact that the show is 18+, does not feature any nudity or sexual obscenity, and requires a ticket purchase to attend, [conservatives] claim that the show is a public ‘pollution’ of the minds of our youth with ‘dangerous’ ideas about gender and sex,” wrote Wilber on the GoFundMe page.

The Pensacola showing is on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. with a ticket upgrade options available to include a meet and greet with the queens after the show. Before then, “A Drag Queen Christmas” will visit Hard Rock Live in Orlando Dec. 21 and St. Petersburg’s Mahaffey Theater Dec. 22.

Watch a preview below:

