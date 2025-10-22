Sapphic St. Pete to launch weeklong celebration in St. Petersburg

A 2025 Pride pop-up celebration by LuvHer Events. (Photo courtesy Rachel Covello)

ST. PETERBURG | Sapphic St. Pete, a weeklong celebration of queer connection and community, will make its debut Nov. 1-9.

The gathering is powered by LuvHer Events, a part of OutCoast Events LLC designed to create “classy yet edgy pop-up parties and events” celebrating sapphic-aligned individuals. Organizers note this includes those who are cisgender, bisexual, pansexual, nonbinary and transgender.

“Sapphic St Pete is a movement to unite our community, showcase the heart of St. Petersburg and support local queer female-owned businesses and sapphic-led nonprofits,” its website reads. “We aim to bring together the local sapphic community while welcoming visitors to experience all our region has to offer.”

OutCoast Chief Creative Officer Rachel Covello, Tampa Bay Black Lesbians President Tamara Leigh and Rainbow Recreation CEO Mia Duval are among the organizers.

“We wanted to hold different events throughout the week that not just create safe spaces for our community but also highlight some of the community leaders and organizers within our area,” Covello explains. “We have several local community leaders that are organizing their own events and we’re collectively promoting them and encouraging people to come celebrate.”

Sapphic St. Pete’s opening party will be held Nov. 1 from 7-11 p.m. at My Bar Sports Bar & Grill, a free event billed as “Halloween Take Two.” Costumes are optional but encouraged for a night of “music, movement and meaningful connection.”

Two events will follow Nov. 2, beginning with Dilly Dally Day from TBBL. It’s described as a “joy-filled day centered on rest, connection and play for Black women and girls” and will be held from 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at SkyBeach Resort. Tickets are $50 and include a number of perks.

“In a time when we as a community are facing such incredible hardship, we like to reinforce that the single greatest form of resistance is joy,” Leigh says, noting that Black women “tend to fall into a position of supporting and defending everyone from everything.”

“TBBL exists to create community to share that burden, and hopefully, lighten that load,” she continues. “Dilly Dally Day is just a day to be nothing to anybody. Just live in our skin, soak up the sunshine, treat ourselves, laugh and enjoy the day. It’s a ‘you’ day to just breathe and be.”

“Drawn to Flesh: A Sapphic Art Show” will also be held from 5-8 p.m. at Five Deuces Galleria. The free event will feature visual art, live tattooing and more.

Dyke Dine Around will be held Nov. 3 from 5-9 p.m. across various restaurants and Lesbian Lick & Flick — a sapphic film screening by The Wet Spot’s pool — is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Sapphic Singles Speed Dating will follow at Ride Em Cowboy on Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Six events will be held Nov. 5, beginning with Coffee, Crafts & Conversation at Five Deuces Galleria from 9-11 a.m. and a resin workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. Munch & Mingle will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing, the dog-friendly Yappy Hour will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Mutts & Martinis and both an Open Mic Night and Burlesque at the Ball: Femmes & Follies will take place from 7-11:30 p.m. at The Ball.

Sunset on the Beach will be held Nov. 6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., providing a “quiet moment of connection” on the Gulf. A LickHer & Laughs Comedy Show will kick off Sapphic St. Pete’s finale weekend Nov. 7.

Covello will host the outing at Allendale UMC from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and tickets are $25-40. The “bold, sapphic-centered comedy show” will feature Bear Webb, Te Davis and Georgia Dawkins. Disco Tits, The Ball’s queer women’s night, will also begin at 9 p.m.

Nov. 8 will feature a Queer Family Picnic Day catered toward queer families from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and a LuvHer Health Pool Party at The Wet Spot will follow from 1-4 p.m. Mama’s Black Sheep will play at Stella’s in Gulfport from 5-8 p.m. and Shebang! & The BE will present “Your Body’s Electric: A Night for Queer(ish) Women” at The Body Electric Yoga Company from 7-11 p.m.

A Farewell Bitchin’ Brunch at The Wet Spot is scheduled to close festivities Nov. 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The majority of events are free to attend.

Covello says Sapphic St. Pete is intended to be a more intimate gathering than a Pride celebration. Organizers hope it will grow and scale appropriately.

“Women like to connect and some of us struggle in larger settings,” Covello explains. “We want intimate conversations, so our goal was always to find different ways to bring our community together.”

“Join us November 1–9, 2025 for a week of art, wellness and sapphic joy — because belonging starts with being seen,” organizers also share. Potential sponsors and community partners can still support their efforts by emailing LuvHerLounge@gmail.com.

Sapphic St. Pete will be held Nov. 1-9 across multiple venues. Learn more at SapphicStPete.com.

