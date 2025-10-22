Who are the Remarkable People of 2025?

Toward the end of each year, Watermark Out News highlights local, often unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to show with action just how remarkable they are.

We want our readers to help decide who deserves recognition for their inspiration, contribution or achievement in 2025. We are looking for the 10 Remarkable People of 2025: five from Central Florida and five from the Tampa Bay area.

Submit your nominations and a brief explanation as to why you chose them by emailing Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com.

Nominations are due by Nov. 3. Please remember we will only consider local members of our community for this recognition.

Check out honorees from previous years at the links below:

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018