Brian Justin Crum brings Pride and Broadway brilliance to Winter Haven’s Ritz Theatre

(Photo via Brian Justin Crum’s Facebook)

Central Florida audiences will be moved, mesmerized and blown away by Brian Justin Crum’s performance on Nov. 7 at The Ritz Theatre in Winter Haven.

In one night and one voice, Crum offers a celebration of artistry, vulnerability and LGBTQ+ Pride. Known for competing on season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” Crum is also fresh off a show-stopping performance in the star-studded “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl.

Crum’s performance at “Jesus Christ Superstar” had an audience of 51,000 and since his involvement in the show, he has implemented more Broadway into his set list. He says he plans to perform songs that he grew up singing.

“I did my first musical in a decade this summer, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ … and talk about a reminder of who you are and where you come from,” Crum shares. “It’s been so long since I was connected to that part of myself, and that is who I am. I am a musical theater boy through and through, and the discovery of my voice and performance style, so much of that came from performing in musicals.”

He says he has been told by fans that he looks more sure of himself now when he performs. He responds that Broadway is pushing him to be more of himself. While working on “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Crum was part of an ensemble and said it was a great affirmation of himself to know he reached the caliber to perform with Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert in August for three sold-out nights.

Crum is planning to bring some AGT favorites to The Ritz like “Creep” by Radiohead as it connected him to his audience. The song reminds him of his journey as a performer.

“‘Creep’ is really the song that has introduced me to a wide audience,” Crum says. “And it’s funny because that was my big moment on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and people ask me, it’s been nine years since I was on the show, if I get sick of singing that song, and I don’t. I love singing the song … and people request it. People get mad if I don’t sing it. If I don’t sing it, tomatoes will fly.”

While in Central Florida, Crum plans to teach a masterclass with a youth theater program. He will be working with around 30 students and 10 will perform for him; the masterclass is similar to an audition feedback class. After each performance, he will work with them to craft their material to their voice.

Being a mentor is important to Crum as he grew up doing youth theater in San Diego.

“I never really had any formal training growing up from voice teachers or anything like that, so immersing myself in that youth theater program, I got so much out of that,” he explains. “I remember when guest speakers would come and work with me when I was little, so getting to do that, it’s a reminder of where you come from, how you got to where you are and the importance of giving back and nurturing young talent.”

For the upcoming year, Crum has other projects up his sleeve; he has signed with a new agency and is looking to get into acting. He says he is looking forward to the busy new year. Read more about this Central Florida stop below:

Brian Justin Crum will be at The Ritz Theatre, located at 263 W. Central Ave. in Winter Haven, on Nov. 7. Tickets start at $60, learn more and purchase yours at TheatreWinterHaven.com.

