Editor’s Desk: Finding Light in the Darkness

Whether it’s personally or professionally, I don’t know many folks who aren’t struggling with something right now. Times are tough.

When our state government isn’t wasting tax dollars to destroy asphalt art, it’s paving the way for open carry at Publix. When our federal government isn’t shutting down over partisan politics, it’s invading U.S. cities and shooting pastors with pepper balls.

I worry about the message removing inclusive murals sends to LGBTQ+ kids. I worry about all of us when guns are welcome in privately owned grocery stores.

I worry about Americans at risk of losing their already overpriced health care because of Republican priorities. I worry about everyone being targeted by ICE. It’s all disgusting.

On top of that, my husband and I had to say goodbye to our dog Howard last month, one of the great loves of my life. He was the first little man we got together and my first puppy.

He’d been dealing with cancer for around eight years, always a little champ about it, but things took a very sudden turn recently. After doing everything we could for weeks, and for years before that, we made the best decision we could for him on a day that changed our lives forever.

If you’re not a dog person this might sound dramatic, but I know I’ll never be the same. He’s still the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep.

It’s something I know will change but hasn’t yet. Ten years together wasn’t long enough for me and my best buddy.

So even though I consider myself a fairly optimistic person, almost to a fault, it’s all been a lot to deal with — and I’m a cisgender, white guy. I know it’s harder for so many members of our community for so many reasons beyond our control. All of it hurts my heart.

I still believe LGBTQ+ Floridians will survive Ron DeSantis, and on a larger scale that both our community and our country will survive Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to remember to share our flashlights as we pass through the darkness.

That’s why I’m reflecting on all this — not for sympathy but to hopefully show someone who needs to read it that they aren’t alone. I know things suck sometimes, especially right now, but please know that you’re not the only one feeling that way. It’ll get better. Eventually.

Until it does, please remember to practice self-care. That looks different for everyone, but in case it helps inspire you to find what it looks like for you, I thought I’d share what it looks like for me as of late.

It involves reading comic books every week, revisiting Spanish through the Duolingo app, watching mindless reality TV and playing videogames. It means going on long walks with my husband and our puppy, who I’m grateful got to know her big brother for just a little while.

Taking time out for yourself can feel frivolous as the world looks more unrecognizable, but it’s never more important to do it than in troubling times. Joy is the best form of resistance, so cling to it wherever you can.

One way might be through Halloween. In this issue we present our annual coverage of the holiday, which has always been one of my favorites.

We begin by checking in with Tina Romero, co-writer and director of the film “Queens of the Dead.” She follows in the footsteps of her father — the late, great horror icon George A. Romero — to create an LGBTQ+-focused, instant classic.

We also share tricks and treats, checking in with locals and highlighting this spooky season’s signature hauntings in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Our news coverage largely focuses on other types of events. In Tampa Bay, local advocates have begun talks to help write the next chapter of Pride in Tampa after Tampa Pride announced a 2026 hiatus. Sapphic St. Pete also prepares to make its debut.

We look back on an incredible Come Out With Pride in Orlando, which was preceded by “No Kings” protests. Over 80 cities participated in Florida to take a stand against Trump’s policies, something that certainly gives me hope for our future.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay informed, support those who support you and enjoy this latest issue. Oh, and Happy Halloween!

