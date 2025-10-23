St. Petersburg’s Halloween on Central to feature 5th LGBTQ+ spooktacular

Halloween on Central 2024. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Halloween On Central will hold its fifth celebration Oct. 26 from noon-5 p.m., offering LGBTQ+-inclusive frights and delights in the Edge and Grand Central Districts.

Billed as St. Petersburg’s largest street festival, organizers will once again transform 22 blocks of Central Ave. “into a vibrant, family-friendly, car-free celebration.” Organizers say over 110,000 people attended in 2024, a number they hope to exceed this year.

“We are excited to return for our fifth year, bigger and better, with more entertainment and activations than ever before!” says Chris Arnold, executive director of the Grand Central District Association. “Each year, we get more creative, and we love to see these ideas come to life and share them with the community.”

Arnold says around 500 vendors “across every conceivable category imaginable” are expected to participate, “as well as several hundred local organizations, nonprofits and small businesses.” Attendees are encouraged to shop, collect candy and enter various giveaways.

Halloween on Central 2025 will feature new activations like the Boo-levard of Play, a family zone focused on youth along the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Central Ave. It will include a sensory area for those who need “a calm space to step away and reset.”

Returning activations include The Kooky Spooky in the Edge District, where the LGBTQ+ bar Enigma will be open, the Voodoo Vendor Village organized by LocalShops1, Gal-O-Ween led by women-owned businesses and more.

Notably, St Pete Pride’s FrankenPride will once return to the 25th St. intersection and 2400 block for Halloween on Central’s LGBTQ+-focused activation. This year’s theme is Monster Mash.

“Get ready to slay this spooky season,” the nonprofit teases, promising “a frightfully fun afternoon filled with music, dancing and community spirit.”

“FrankenPride brings the LGBTQ+ community together for a Halloween celebration like no other,” says Bior Guigni, St Pete Pride executive director. “Expect killer costumes, music and performance from the undead. Come dressed to impress and join the monster mash-up of pride, creativity and spooky vibes.”

Cocktail’s signature Halloween entertainment will also feature heavily.

After welcoming “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Alaska to St. Petersburg Oct. 23, they’ll once again present entertainment on the Cock-O-Ween stage on Central Ave. during Halloween on Central. This year’s headliners are Snow Wife and Mistress Isabelle Brooks:

Festivities will continue from 5 p.m.-3 a.m. inside of Cocktail and The Wet Spot. Afterparty headliners include additional “Drag Race” alum Luxx Noir London and Utica Queen. Performances are free to enjoy but VIP upgrades are available.

“Halloween is one of our most anticipated events of the year by far, outshined only by Winter Pride and St Pete Pride,” says Evelyn Long, executive assistant for the Pour Behavior Group behind the LGBTQ+ complex.

“Bringing the main stage to Halloween On Central each year is such an awesome opportunity to showcase local entertainers, and of course, bring globally recognized talent to St. Pete,” she adds.

Cocktail will subsequently hold a Halloweenie Weekend Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

Before then, Halloween on Central hopes to welcome attendees to its biggest celebration yet, one organizers say remains a safe space for all.

“It has undoubtedly been a challenging year with the loss of the St Pete Progressive Pride rainbow street mural, but the Grand Central District is undeterred,” Arnold says. “We will continue to be not only an inclusive and safe place for everyone, but one that provides opportunities to showcase, highlight and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community.”

View a full list of entertainment and activations below, courtesy of the GCDA:

Halloween on Central will take place Oct. 26 from noon-5 p.m. along Central Ave. For more information, visit HalloweenOnCentral.org.