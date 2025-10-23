Watermark Out News Issue 32.22: Fabulous Frights

Fabulous Frights: LGBTQ+ Halloween rises in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Come Out With Pride celebrates 21st year.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Sapphic St. Pete to launch weeklong celebration.
FIT FOR PRINT | Page 15
Columnist Steve Blanchard shares his ghost story.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Fierce Fitness builds community through dance.
FABULOUS FRIGHTS | Page 20
LGBTQ+ Halloween rises in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.
‘TIS THE (SPOOKY) SEASON | Page 21
Central Florida and Tampa Bay celebrate LGBTQ+ Halloween.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube