Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.22: Fabulous Frights

By Caitlin Sause

Fabulous Frights: LGBTQ+ Halloween rises in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 8
Come Out With Pride celebrates 21st year.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Sapphic St. Pete to launch weeklong celebration.

FIT FOR PRINT | Page 15
Columnist Steve Blanchard shares his ghost story.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Fierce Fitness builds community through dance.

FABULOUS FRIGHTS | Page 20
LGBTQ+ Halloween rises in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

‘TIS THE (SPOOKY) SEASON | Page 21
Central Florida and Tampa Bay celebrate LGBTQ+ Halloween.


See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:
BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More