Orlando’s New Wave Cabaret honors David Bowie with queer burlesque and drag

ORLANDO | Local burlesque and cabaret group, New Wave Cabaret, is looking to make the future fierce with its David Bowie burlesque tribute Nov. 7.

One of the visionary producers and performers behind New Wave Cabaret is Leggy Strangelove and has been thinking about how to help the LGBTQ+ community since last year’s election. They asked themselves how they could be a part of the change.

“For me, it’s both through my career, my day job as a therapist, and then also with art, with drag and burlesque,” Strangelove shares. “I just kind of had this realization that I want to do something that will benefit the community. I want to provide a space for queer artists, especially trans artists, to have a stage and to be able to pay them. Because it’s hard out there, it’s hard to find jobs.”

Outside of performing, Strangelove is a psychotherapist and trauma specialist in private practice who works with the LGBTQ+ community. Queer and proud, Strangelove uses their platform to inspire and create empowering performances for every type of body.

They use their artistry and platform to inspire and support the mental health of the queer community.

Starmen, women and stars beyond the binary have aligned for the first show. New Wave Cabaret is dedicated to honoring Bowie’s unforgettable music, flamboyant style and boundary-pushing artistry.

The night will feature dynamic and bold burlesque and drag performances.

Strangelove says representation is everything and when they were growing up, they would’ve liked to see someone like them. They want to do that for the community, especially the alternative drag and burlesque world.

They want the community to know that even though there are laws affecting the LGBTQ+ community that they aren’t alone in this fight. Strangelove notes it can be scary to put yourself out there but there are spaces for people to be their authentic selves.

“Find spaces where you walk through the door and you see your people, where you feel the energy in the room and you breathe that sigh of relief,” Strangelove notes. “I think we all really, really need that right now. It can feel like walking into a battle every time you leave your house, every time you turn on the news, it feels unsafe to go certain places for certain people, especially our trans community right now.”

Strangelove says they want to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and with each show, the group wants to donate money to an organization. They want queer artists to be paid for their work while also putting money back into the community.

The show is described as a love letter to Bowie, to burlesque and to the queer magic that is in the heart of it all.

“David Bowie is just so iconic to begin with, and so I really want to honor that spirit, his artistry, his ingenuity, the way he pushed boundaries, the way that he was just authentically himself,” Strangelove says. “We think about everything. We think about it with intentionality. We want it to evoke his spirit.”

They explain that Bowie has been a part of the LGBTQ+ community’s journey as he has influenced many lives. Strangelove is looking forward to seeing all the artists perform, as there will be over 10 performers and they can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction.

“This cast is so talented, so creative and so unique,” they share. “It’s going to be something that a lot of people haven’t seen before.”

Strangelove describes New Wave Cabaret as a drag and burlesque group that captures the spirit of 80s new wave music. The group looks to be fierce and diverse in fashion and music. The shows will be dark, edgy and boundary pushing.

New Wave Cabaret will also present a holiday show Dec. 12 titled “Happy Holigays: A Queer Holiday Celebration.” Expect campy, cozy and a little chaos where guests can unwrap the season with their chosen family.

In 2026, they will hold The Gag Ball on Feb. 13, “A Very K!nky Valentine’s Day Show.” There will be a different side to Cupid that audiences will see. Themes and titles are subject to change.

Let’s Dance: A David Bowie Burlesque Tribute will show at Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center and ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Dr., Orlando, at 8 p.m. Nov. 7. For more information, visit EventBrite.com.

