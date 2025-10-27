‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Sasha Colby postpones remaining tour

(Photo by Preston Meneses)

Ahead of her planned Florida stops, Season 15 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Sasha Colby announced Oct. 26 that she’s made “the incredibly difficult decision” to postpone the remaining nine shows of her Stripped II Tour of North America.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” she shared in a statement on Instagram. “Since winning Drag Race, I’ve been going nonstop: gig after gig, city after city, saying yes and trying to make the most of every opportunity that’s come my way. As a trans woman of color in this industry, I’ve pushed myself relentlessly, often feeling like I needed to prove that I belong here.

“But the truth is that I am exhausted,” Colby continued. “Twenty-one shows in five weeks took a much bigger toll on me than I expected, both physically and emotionally. My mind and heart are tired in ways I can’t ignore anymore. I’ve always tried to push through, but this time I need to listen to my body and spirit.”

Colby had two Florida shows, Miami Beach on Nov. 6 and Orlando on Nov. 7. Before her announcement, Colby spoke with Watermark Out News and said she felt more pressure during the first Stripped Tour but with this tour she felt that her nerves were all out.

“I really feel like I don’t have anything to prove,” Colby explains. “It feels like I’m playing dress up for an hour and a half and like I would e doing as a little kid at home and no one’s watching but there’s an audience there and I’m just having so much fun on stage and I love that this time around.”

Colby added that refunds are being processed, “and I promise I’ll be back to make it up to you. But I need to take this time to rest, to recover, and to take care of my mental health.”

