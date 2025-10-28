PHOTOS: Sarasota celebrates inaugural Gulfcoast Pride

Project Pride’s board at the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

SARASOTA | Project Pride held the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride Oct. 25, welcoming supporters to Sarasota’s Rosemary District to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ+ community.

Originally set to debut in 2024, Gulfcoast Pride was formed after Project Pride combined local Sarasota Pride and Manatee Pride celebrations. This year’s event was organized by Project Pride’s new leadership.

“Rebranding to Gulfcoast Pride signals that Pride isn’t bound to city limits,” Project Pride Board President Justyn Hunter-Ceruti shared last month. “It’s open to the entire Gulf Coast region … This is a place we can all call home.”

“It’s such a difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community, with rising political attacks and restrictions,” Executive Director Tom Edwards added. “But … Gulfcoast Pride is a chance to smile, lock arms and get back to work for a better future.”

Project Pride expected thousands to attend, making it Sarasota’s largest LGBTQ+-focused celebration. It honored Grand Marshal Ken Shelin, featured nearly 75 vendors and welcomed entertainment throughout the day. Headliners included Pork Chop from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Zee Machine.

“Visibility, celebration and coalition building matter,” Hunter-Ceruti told attendees during the event. “Our mission at Project Pride is a simple but powerful one: to celebrate and amplify the LGBTQ+ community while building bridges across our region.”

He added the event was made possible by sponsors like Gulfcoast Pride’s presenting partner, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

“At Gulf Coast, we talk a lot about what it means to belong. Belonging isn’t just being invited to the party, it’s being asked to dance, being celebrated for the way you move … but also knowing the playlist has a little something for everyone,” Vice President of Community Leadership Erin Minor also told the crowd. “Pride reminds us that inclusion isn’t just in a month on the calendar or a line in a policy … it’s daily practice.”

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate this year’s inaugural Gulfcoast Pride. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.