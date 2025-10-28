PHOTOS: St. Petersburg’s Halloween on Central features 5th LGBTQ+ spooktacular

Adriana Sparkle during Halloween on Central. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Halloween On Central held its fifth celebration Oct. 26, an LGBTQ+-inclusive day of local frights and delights.

The Edge and Grand Central Districts closed 22 blocks for the annual haunting. It once again featured prominent activations from LGBTQ+ organizations and businesses, including St Pete Pride.

“St Pete Pride’s FrankenPride brought the spooky sparkle to Halloween On Central yesterday, and what a day it was!” the nonprofit shared afterwards. “From ghouls and goblins to glam queens and ghostly duos, there was creativity in every costume.”

Cocktail also featured extensive entertainment, welcoming local favorites and national acts to its main stage along Central Ave. and inside of The Wet Spot, emceed by Adriana Sparkle. Headliners included “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Utica Queen.

Spooky season continues through the end of the month. Read our Halloween 2025 coverage in our latest issue for events and more, available in print and digitally, and view photos from Halloween on Central 2025 below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.