PHOTOS: Tampa’s All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball returns for 46th ‘Sinister’ bash

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball held its 46th Halloween celebration at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC Oct. 25, a “Sinister” return for one of the region’s longest-running traditions.

The not-for-profit LGBTQ+ party was postponed in 2024 in response to last year’s hurricanes. The theme carried over into 2025, encouraging attendees to tap into their most “Sinister” selves.

Watermark Out News was a part of this year’s massive crowd. View our photos below and read all of our Halloween 2025 coverage in our latest issue, available in print and digitally.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.