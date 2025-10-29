Clearwater man arrested after ripping down Pride flag at St. Petersburg Starbucks

Tucker Alden Kemp. (Photo courtesy Pinellas County Jail.)

ST. PETERSBURG | St. Petersburg police say 31-year-old Tucker Alden Kemp, of Clearwater, was arrested Oct. 22 for damaging the wall and Pride flag at the Starbucks on the 900 block of 4th Street.

Kemp was offended by a Pride flag hanging and and told the Starbucks manager that the store should put up an American flag, according to the arrest affidavit.

After the manager told Kemp it was their policy to have the Pride flag displayed, police say Kemp allegedly threw tea on the flag, ripped it off the wall and put it in a trash can. Cops estimated that Kemp caused about $210 in damages to the wall and the flag.

Kemp was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released six hours later on $500 bond.

