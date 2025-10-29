Tampa Bay’s Metro Inclusive Health rebrands as Metro Healthy Communities

(Logo via Metro Healthy Communities)

TAMPA BAY | Metro Healthy Communities, formerly Metro Inclusive Health, unveiled its new name and branding Oct. 29.

The change is its first rebrand since 2019. The organization’s new name “reflects the most modern-day version of Metro’s 33-year history — a network of regional health centers creating healthier communities across Tampa Bay,” CEO Priya Rajkumar shared in a press release.

Services are currently offered in St. Petersburg, Tampa, Clearwater, Brandon, Seminole Heights and New Port Richey. Metro completed its redistribution into nine full-service locations across Tampa Bay last year.

They also announced in May that services reached over 31,000 people in 2024. Nearly 8,300 HIV tests were completed, with all newly diagnosed patients linked to care, and over 135,000 STI tests were performed.

A total of $769,244 in free care and services were provided to Tampa Bay patients last year as well. Using Metro’s Copay It Forward program allows insured patients to support those who are uninsured or underinsured by using the Metro Inclusive Health Pharmacy or one of 60+ partner pharmacies.

“We’ve witnessed first-hand how expanding regional access supports the growth and long-term sustainability of our Copay It Forward model, strengthening care for those in need,” Rajkumar added.

She says rebranding as Metro Healthy Communities “represents the ripple effect of our work,” seen in their new logo. It features a ripple design meant to symbolize “how each insured patient visit extends outward, improving the health of individuals, families and neighborhoods in need of quality healthcare.”

“When people have access to affirming, comprehensive healthcare close to home, the entire community benefits,” Rajkumar noted.

Metro’s commitment to LGBTQ+ patients has not changed, she also tells Watermark Out News.

“Throughout our 30+-year history now and over many rebrands, our values and commitment to the community have never changed,” she explains. “In fact, our mission and our commitment to providing services to folks within the community, throughout their lifetime, really … that commitment is stronger than ever.

“The new name is accentuating our mission in action,” she continues. “Metro has always been committed to creating healthier communities and will continue to be dedicated to being in the Tampa Bay space for these communities that we have given so much of our focus and attention to.”

Metro noted in its release that patients “will continue seeing the same trusted providers and accessing the same services” under the new name. Offerings include primary care, HIV and Hepatitis C treatment, behavioral health, psychiatric medication management services, pediatric care and preventative health.

“The new name is a reflection of where we’ve been and we’re going,” Rajkumar notes. “It’s our focus on the future.”

For more information about Metro Healthy Communities, visit MetroTampaBay.org.

