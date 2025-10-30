Easy-to-make bites and potions for Halloween

(Photos courtesy Bellanee Plaza)

Halloween season is well underway in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, detailed in our current issue which checks in with “Queens of the Dead” Director Tina Romero, local LGBTQ+ advocates and more.

To help set the tone for this spooky season, Watermark Out News also dug up some tempting treats for Halloween. Check them out below.

Mummy Bread Recipe

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. package of Crescent Rolls

2 cups Mozzarella Cheese, shredded or vegan cheese

1 pack of Pepperoni Slices

Directions:

This Mummified Bread is a tasty and super simple way to dress up your dinner table for Halloween. With this tasty dish there are options, just alter the recipe as needed.

First, if you are doing more than one you will need a package of crescent rolls per serving. You’ll also need mozzarella cheese, either shredded or a vegan. If you would like to skip the cheese you can go for pesto. If you would like to add meat, you can add pepperoni slices. Divide and place each crescent, with each slightly overlapping each other. Roll with a rolling pin just to blend the dough. Place slices of pepperoni (if desired) down the center and top with the cheese.

Start at the bottom and bring the sides in, it doesn’t have to be perfect. What mummies are? Overlap the bread to make it look like rags. Pull the “head” portion down and mold the figure to look like the body of a mummy.

Bake for 15-20 minutes at 375 degrees. Decorate as you like! Maybe with bloody eyes and marinara sauce for dipping. Whatever your preference, just make sure to enjoy the dish before it comes to life.

Spider Web Espresso Martini Recipe

Ingredients:

2 oz. Vodka or Heavy Cream

1 oz. Kahlua or Aromatic Bitters

1 oz. Espresso

Ice

Marshmallows

3 Coffee Beans

Directions:

This spider web espresso martini is the perfect Halloween drink, combining coffee with a spooky spider web garnish to creative that festive touch. To start you’ll add ice to a cocktail shaker. Then add your vodka of choice, Kahlua, and coffee concentrate to the shaker.

If you would like to make it without alcohol, use aromatic bitters and heavy cream to add creaminess and body.

Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until combined and chilled. Strain the mixture into martini glasses. Add some marshmallows to a microwave safe bowl and melt for 20-30 seconds or until it melts.

Using a spoon, scoop the melted marshmallows and string it over back and forth of the edges to create a cobweb effect. Add 3 coffee beans to the cocktail and a plastic spider ring on the rim for garnish.

Arachnophobes may just want to stay away for the night.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube