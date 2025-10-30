Orlando couple showcases vibrant art at St. Pete’s Bayboro Brewing

(Photo courtesy James Hartzell)

ST. PETERSBURG | With 19 paintings on display at Bayboro Brewing, dynamic creative duo Cake Marques and MikeyBear McGrath will host a reception called “Cotton Candy Daydream” Nov. 2 at the brewery from 4-8 p.m.

The artwork on display in the taproom and music space features vibrant and thought-provoking pieces. Guests can enjoy locally brewed refreshments, live music and food from Bayboro.

Marques blends traditional oil painting with the playful edge of pop surrealism. He creates vibrant, dreamlike worlds where fantasy collides with daily life, influenced by childhood fascinations from fairytale illustrations to comic book heroines.

McGrath has created paintings that balance bright playfulness with layered symbolism. His work has been featured across Central Florida, including The Center Orlando, Five Deuces Gallery, The Factory and Space Gallery in St. Pete.

Artwork will be on display at Bayboro Brewing until Nov. 31. The event is free and open to the public and you can read more on the event page here.

Bayboro Brewing is located at 2390 5th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. For more information on Cake Marques and MikeyBear McGrath, visit their Instagram @cakemarques and @mikeybearmcgrath.

