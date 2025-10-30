PFLAG Riverview to present Pride of Tampa in lieu of Tampa Pride

(Photo courtesy Pride of Tampa)

TAMPA | PFLAG Riverview will present Pride of Tampa on March 28, 2026, a new celebration formed after Tampa Pride announced a “one-year hiatus.”

Billed as “a community-led collaborative group,” planning began not long after Tampa Pride’s announcement in September. Pride of Tampa’s website says it was “born from a shared commitment to continue the spirit of Pride when others could not.”

“Pride of Tampa unites organizations and individuals dedicated to uplifting, celebrating and serving Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community,” it notes. “… we work collaboratively to create safe spaces, amplify diverse voices and strengthen the bonds that make our community thrive year-round.”

PFLAG Riverview President Daniel Johnson was among local advocates who met Oct. 11 to discuss the future of Pride in the city.

He shared afterwards that he collaborated with representatives from St Pete Pride, the Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and more to help “Tampa Pride continue in a stronger, more sustainable way.”

Articles of Incorporation to form a Florida not-for-profit corporation were subsequently filed for Pride of Tampa on Oct. 13. Johnson, along with his husband Dustin Johnson and Lee Farrell, fellow PFLAG Riverview board members, are listed as Pride of Tampa’s initial officers and/or directors.

Daniel then attended a “Status of Pride” convening Oct. 19, where around 40 people met to establish open lines of communication across groups interested in planning an event. Pride of Tampa was formally announced Oct. 27.

In addition to the Johnsons and Farrell, who respectively serve as PFLAG Riverview’s president, treasurer and vice president, the body includes Secretary Peggy Farrell and board members at large Jodi Chadwell and Faith Moeller, also the PFLAG chapter’s founder. The Johnsons say the group is “working hard to make Pride of Tampa happen.”

They also note that Pride of Tampa is in the process of obtaining a 501(c)(3) tax exemption. In the interim, Dustin advises, “PFLAG will be fundraising and act as the fiscal sponsor … but all dollars donated for Pride-related activities will be donor-restricted funds used specifically for Pride.”

“PFLAG Riverview does not want to benefit off of hosting Pride,” he adds, “but instead use it as a launching pad to ensure Pride is sustainable in Tampa.”

Pride of Tampa is currently planned for March 28, 2026 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Cuban Club in Ybor.

“Tampa — get ready. Pride is NOT canceled,” organizers shared Oct. 27. “It’s time to stand together, celebrate love and show the world that our Pride is stronger than ever.

“Join us as we celebrate the first-ever Pride of Tampa Festival, a day filled with music, entertainment, local vendors, community organizations and the energy of thousands coming together as one,” they continued. “At Pride of Tampa, we believe in a simple truth: Pride belongs to the people.”

Meanwhile, “Status of Pride” organizers are seeking feedback “to explore next steps and help guide how these ongoing conversations can best serve Tampa’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community.” Their survey can be found here.

The Johnsons says PFLAG Riverview is open to collaboration, noting that Pride of Tampa doesn’t “own” or “claim” Pride.

“We’re just putting on the day-of festival,” they advise, adding that other “organizations doing their own events or programming are equally as important for the community.”

“Now is more important than ever to have a Pride and to stand proud,” Dustin says. “We just want to make sure that community has that opportunity to express and celebrate their Pride in Tampa.”

For its part, Tampa Pride shared Oct. 28 that insinuations that “Tampa Pride is no longer active or defunct … [are] far from the truth,” reiterating that the group is “taking a year-long hiatus from hosting events only.”

In a message signed by its board, which has not responded to multiple requests for comment, they wished “all groups planning events this year … the best of luck.”

Watermark Out News reached out to the City of Tampa regarding ongoing efforts to celebrate Pride next year.

“Pride has always been about our community, not a single event or organization,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor responded. “It’s exciting to see the energy and creativity building around new approaches to pride celebrations in Tampa that would take place throughout the year.”

Pride of Tampa is scheduled for March 28, 2026. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit PrideOfTampa.com.

