Central Florida Ballroom Collective to host 2nd annual Ballroom Weekend in Tampa

(Photo courtesy Central Florida Ballroom Collective)

TAMPA | The Central Florida Ballroom Collective will celebrate a weekend of care, culture and community in venues across Tampa Nov. 14-16 for their second annual Ballroom Weekend.

CFBC is “dedicated to preserving ballroom culture and uplifting LGBTQ+ communities by providing access to resources, leadership opportunities and spaces for cultural celebration.” The organization’s Ballroom Weekend “uses the artistry and legacy of ballroom culture as a platform to connect LGBTQ+ communities across Central Florida with vital health, wellness and social resources.”

Community engagement events are set for Nov. 14 and 16, flanking a themed mini ball on Nov. 15.

“Ballroom has always been more than performance — it’s about building chosen family, affirming identity and creating spaces of joy and resilience,” says Cadin Small, co-founder of the collective. “With Ballroom Weekend, we’re honoring that legacy while making sure our community gets the resources it deserves.”

Kicking off the weekend Nov. 14 and honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance will be “Wrap Stars: A Condom Packing Party” at CoHatch in West Tampa from 8-11 p.m. The event will feature live music, food and activities bringing the community together in anticipation for the weekend events.

On Nov. 15, the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”-themed Deluxe Mini Ball will be hosted at the Rosecourt Tampa from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go toward queer youth attending Camp Pride.

The final event to close out the weekend is the “Game Stawp! Night of Games!” taking place at the Spinning Canvas Studio from 5-9 p.m. There will be drag performances and games with chances to win prizes.

This year’s Ballroom Weekend will be presented by SOMOSLOUD Central Florida at AHF. President Kassanndra Santiago says the group “is gagged at the opportunity” and “can’t wait to sit and strut with community for a wonderful weekend for an incredible organization.”

It’s also sponsored Harmony Healthcare, Inc.

“The Haus of Harmony is beyond excited to support the Central Florida Ballroom Collective’s events to help keep everyone safe and sexy,” says Engagement and Marketing Coordinator Jimi Houser. “It is our commitment to ensure that this vibrant and beautiful community has access to all the health resources we provide”

View additional details about the weekend’s events below:

Friday, Nov. 14. | 8–11 p.m.

CoHatch West Tampa, 2130 W. Main St., Tampa, FL 33607

“Wrap Stars: Condom Packing Party”

Saturday, Nov. 15. | 6 p.m.–1 a.m.

The Rosecourt Tampa, 4934 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33617

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Mini Ball Deluxe”

Sunday, Nov. 16. | 5– 9 p.m.

Spinning Canvas Studio, 4640 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603.

“Game Stawp! Night of Games!”

Additional reporting by Ryan Williams-Jent. For more information about the Central Florida Ballroom Collective, visit CFLBallroom.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube