PHOTOS: P!nk soars at Orlando’s Amway Center

P!nk in Orlando Nov. 19. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | Multi-platinum and Grammy-winning artist P!nk brought her “Trustfall” tour to the Amway Center Nov. 18-19, making news on and off the stage.

Ahead of her stops in Central and South Florida, the singer announced she would give away 2,000 banned books at her Florida concerts in collaboration with PEN America. The move was a response to censorship in classrooms across the state.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” P!nk said in a statement before the concert. “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color.

“We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed,” she continued. “This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books.”

View video of the announcement below;

On stage, P!nk performed hits from throughout her celebrated career and Watermark was on hand Nov. 19 to cheer her. You can view our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.