19-year-old arrested for vandalizing Rainbow Crosswalk in his truck

Mugshot of Dylan Brewer via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Video capture of vandalism via Delray Beach Police Department.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. | A 19-year-old man from Clearwater has been charged after Delray Beach police say he intentionally did burnouts in his truck vandalizing the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride crosswalk.

Dylan Brewer was charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving.

Fox 13 Tampa reported that on the night of Feb. 4, witnesses say they saw Brewer doing multiple burnouts with his vehicle over the LGBTQ+ pride crosswalk at the intersection of NE 1st Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach. Brewer turned himself in the following morning at the Delray Beach Police Department and was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

WPLG News 10 reported surveillance video released by the Delray Beach Police Department shows the driver of a pickup truck, with a large flag on the back, performing burnouts in the intersection, located at Northeast First Street and Second Avenue.

Delray Beach police said in a news release that the “reckless action caused significant damage to the streetscape painting, which serves as a symbol of unity and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community.”

The Feb. 4 incident is the second time the crosswalk was vandalized since its installation in June 2021, at a cost of $16,000, to commemorate Pride month in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community according to Rand Hoch, the president of the Palm Beach Human Rights Council.

Alexander Jerrich who was 20-years-old at the time of his arrest, damaged the crosswalk mural while he was part of a truck caravan to celebrate former President Trump’s 75th birthday that year.

He was charged with criminal mischief, reckless driving and evidence of prejudice with a felony enhancement. Later Jerrich was sentenced to two years of probation, community service and mental health treatment.

