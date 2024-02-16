Valencia College brings ‘She Kills Monsters’ to its Black Box Theater

ORLANDO | Valencia College Theater is bringing to its stage “She Kills Monsters,” an acclaimed dramatic comedy about a woman who learns more about her late sister by playing Dungeons & Dragons.

The play, which runs select nights Feb. 16-24 at Valencia College’s Black Box Theater, is recommended for ages 13 and up due to strong language and mature themes.

Written by playwright Qui Nguyen, “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister, Tilly, in a car accident.

Having been distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks on an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written and discovers things she’d never imagined, including Tilly’s exploration with her sexuality, according to the press release.

This action-packed comedy features dragons, faeries, goblins and hordes of fantasy creatures who can’t block Agnes as she takes her hero’s journey towards the sister she never really knew and herself.

“She Kills Monsters” plays Feb. 16, 17, 19, 22, 23 and 24, starting at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 18 for a matinee, starting at 2 p.m., at Valencia’s Black Box Theater, located in building three on Valencia’s East Campus at 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando. Tickets are $10 for Valencia students, staff and senior citizens and $15 for the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.