PHOTOS: Trans, ally Floridians rally in Tallahassee

(Photo by Samantha Ponzillo)

TALLAHASSEE | LGBTQ+ Floridians and allies from across the state joined the “Let Us Live” march and rally Feb. 28 at the Historic Florida Capitol Building to protest attacks on transgender people by Republican lawmakers.

The gathering took place as House Bill 1639 moved through the Florida House, which would create additional barriers to accessing medically necessary care and legal recognition on state IDs. The legislation is not expected to be heard in the state Senate.

Read more soon at WatermarkOnline.com and view our photos below.

Photos by Samantha Ponzillo.