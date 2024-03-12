PHOTOS: Come OUT St. Pete hosts chili cook-off

Come OUT St. Pete representatives March 10. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Come OUT St. Pete hosted the return of the Grand Central District Chili Cook-Off March 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the district’s 3000 block and The Studio Public House.

The annual competition was a GCD staple for over a decade, bolstered by local restaurants and other supporters of St. Petersburg’s historical “gayborhood.” Vendors included Balance Tampa Bay, Free Mom Hugs and This Bookstore Kill Fascists.

“It was great weather for a chili cook off! Thanks everyone!” COSP shared via social media afterwards. Watermark was on hand to celebrate the competition’s return and you can view our photos below.

For more information about COSP and future events, including its October 2024 celebration, visit ComeOUTStPete.org.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.