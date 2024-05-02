Orlando Fringe is chock-full of LGBTQ+ shows at 33rd festival

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is a 14-day theatrical experience that is diverse, inclusive and 100% uncensored. Orlando Fringe is the longest-running Fringe Festival in the U.S. and is a beloved institution in Central Florida. Every year, thousands of Fringe fans gather in Loch Haven Park and at various other locations throughout Orlando to celebrate the arts and see some of the most outrageous, experimental and amazing shows.

This year’s festival will feature about 120 shows playing on nearly two dozen stages at Orlando Shakes, Orlando Museum of Art, Fringe ArtSpace, City Arts, Renaissance Theater Company, Stardust Lounge, the Starlite Room @ Savoy and many more.

Fringing is very simple, first get yourself a Fringe button, available at the Orlando Fringe box office and merch tables, purchase a ticket to a show and then see the show. Repeat over and over until you have seen as many shows as you can.

We know that with so many shows to see and only two weeks to see them, prioritizing what to see can seem like a daunting task but don’t you worry, we have you covered. On the following pages, we have gathered together all the LGBTQ+-themed shows playing at this year’s festival to help you get started. You can also pick up the official Orlando Fringe program to find more information on the festival, all the shows and everything Fringe!

Keep up-to-date on any changes, see the full schedule and get more information on the 33rd annual festival at OrlandoFringe.org.

“A City Beautiful Story: Tragedy at Hotel San Juan”

By: Cheesy Pizza Productions LLC

Venue: Green

Length: 60 minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 17, 7:10 p.m.; May 18, 10:50 p.m.; May 19, 5:45 p.m.; May 23, 7:40 p.m.; May 25, 9:05 p.m.

Music! Burlesque! History! Tragedy? The Blacklist Babes bring you a new chapter of Orlando’s past, this time focusing on the downtown landmark you’ve likely never heard of: Hotel San Juan.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Nudity.

“A Drag Is Born”

By: Eduardo Díaz Productions

Venue: Pink

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 21, 6:15 p.m.; May 23, 7:55 p.m.; May 25, 7:10 p.m.; May 26, 10:45 p.m.

In a twist of fate, a man is thrust into the spotlight for his drag queen debut. With advanced age, abundant body hair and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate.

This show contains Strobe Light.

“A Nerdy Gay Juggling Show”

By: Jacob D’Eustachio

Venue: Brown

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 18, 7:10 p.m.; May 19, 2:25 p.m.; May 24, 7 p.m.; May 25, 12:30 p.m.

What do you do when you began juggling to express your queer longings as a closeted teen but are now out of the closet? Why keep juggling? Find the answers to all this and more in this irreverent, humorous and slightly cheeky show starring eccentric juggler Jacob D’Eustachio.

This show contains Mature Themes.

“A Women’s Guide To Peeing Outside”

By: Holly M. Brinkman

Venue: City Arts

Length: 55 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 18, 4:30 p.m.; May 19, 6 p.m.; May 20, 9 p.m.; May 23, 7:30 p.m.; May 24, 6 p.m.; May 25, 7:30 p.m.; May 26, 3 p.m.

Holly M. Brinkman brings her award-winning solo storytelling show that recounts the events and misadventures which led to her internationally acclaimed, best-selling handbook, “A Woman’s Guide to Peeing Outside.”

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Becoming Santa”

By: Dramajock Productions

Venue: Brown

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 16, 7:10 p.m.; May 17, 9:40 p.m.; May 19, 12:45 p.m.; May 25, 4:20 p.m.; May 26, 6 p.m.

Based on true stories of how people discovered the magic of Christmas, “Becoming Santa” will make you laugh like a jolly old elf and is sure to leave you reminiscing over your own holiday traditions and stories. But heed our warning: this play will reveal a lot about the big man in the red suit. So if your children are still dreaming of sugar plums, it’s best to skip this story… for now.

This show contains Adult Language.

“Death Of A Dandelion”

By: Clementine Players

Venue: Scarlet

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: All Ages

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 20 showing)

Showtimes: May 15, 7:05 p.m.; May 18, 8 p.m.; May 19, 2:50 p.m.; May 20, 6:10 p.m.; May 25, 2:50 p.m.; May 26, 4:15 p.m.

Judy was too young to have grandchildren at 40, so she demanded that all the children call her Mama Judy instead. As her first (and favorite) grandchild, JJ brings her story to the stage — from her greatest triumphs to her bleakest moments — we meet a woman who has persevered to see her children and grandchildren grow into adults themselves.

“Dungeons And Drag Queens: Second Edition”

By: Wayward Queers Productions

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 15, 6:30 p.m.; May 17, 8:30 p.m.; May 19, 4:30 p.m.; May 24, 11 p.m.; May 25, 1:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.; May 26, 10:30 p.m.

Featuring a stunning original score by Cameron Jordan and Mikayla Thompson, get ready to Tuck and Roll as you journey to the fierce fantasy world of Slaerûn and join six Drag Adventurers on their daring quest to slay the competition and save the realm.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“EFF (Erotic Fan Fiction) Live!”

By: Open Stage

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 17 showing)

Showtimes: May 17, 5:30 p.m.; May 18, 2:20 p.m.; May 19, 8:30 p.m.; May 22, 8:30 p.m.; May 24, 5:30 p.m.; May 25, 1:30 p.m.; May 26, 5:20 p.m.

Pop culture, cold reading, fantastic prizes (prizes may not be fantastic in nature), sex-positivity, nerd culture, smut and comedy collide at EFF Live!, where Fringe celebrities cold read the best, worst and filthiest fanfiction from the darkest corners of the internet.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Sexual Content, Violence.

“Field Guide To The Gays”

By: Logan Donahoo

Venue: City Arts

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $ 15 ($6 for the May 20 showing)

Showtimes: May 17, 9 p.m.; May 18, 3 p.m.; May 19, 9 p.m.; May 20, 6 p.m.; May 22, 7:30 p.m.; May 25, 6 p.m.; May 26, 4:30 p.m.

Award-winning comedian Logan Donahoo returns to lovingly guide you on a multimedia safari into a world of queer slang, history, subcultures and MORE! Like stealing hot-pink fire from Mt. Olympus!

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (All New)”

By: Mike Delamont

Venue: Silver

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 60 Minutes

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 17, 6 p.m.; May 18, 6:10 p.m.; May 20, 9:30 p.m.; May 22, 7:40 p.m.; May 24, 7:25 p.m.; May 26, 10:25 p.m.

Dressed in a floral power suit, God comes down to expound on everything from drag queens, DeSantis and death in a completely new, heartwarming and hilarious hour of comedy!

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Harlivy’s Bachelorette Whodunnit?!”

By: The Bombshells Cosplay

Venue: Stardust Lounge

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 16, 9:30 p.m.; May 19, 8 p.m.; May 23, 9:30 p.m.; May 24, 9:30 p.m.; May 25; 6 p.m.

You are cordially invited to the bachelorette party of the century with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy but someone at the party is trying to ruin Harlivy’s special day and the lead detective can’t solve the case alone. Find hidden clues, question guests and collect rumors from suspects to find the murderer. Can you solve whodunnit before the curtain falls?

This show contains Adult Language, Nudity, Violence.

“Historical Hotties”

By: LM Productions

Venue: Brown

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 15, 8:55 p.m.; May 18, 5:30 p.m.; May 19, 4:05 p.m.; May 22, 8:25 p.m.; May 23, 9 p.m.; May 25, 10:35 p.m.; May 26, 4:20 p.m.

As middle-aged reporter Catherine struggles with her own confidence and how to raise her daughter in the tumultuous world we live in today, she is visited by the Spirit of Boss Bitches who introduce her to women throughout history to help guide her on her path.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Nudity, Sexual Content.

“How The Grinch Killed Christmas: A Who-Dunnit Parody”

By: Forced Perspective Entertainment

Venue: Peach

Length: 75 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 16, 7:25 p.m.; May 18, 12:15 p.m.; May 19, 5:55 p.m.; May 22, 7:40 p.m.; May 23, 9:50 p.m.; May 25, 4:25 p.m.; May 26, 6:05 p.m.

All the Whos down in Whoville get a shocking surprise on Christmas morning, discovering that there is a murderer in their midst. Their investigation sends them on a journey of betrayal, jealousy, greed and cover up as they try to figure out which WHO dunnit.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Howdy, Stranger”

By: Luca Torrens

Venue: Pink

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 18 showing)

Showtimes: May 18, 5:45 p.m.; May 19, 8:50 p.m.; May 20, 7:40 p.m.; May 23, 6:15 p.m.; May 25, 3:20 p.m.

Follow queer lawman Jean as he strives to become the new county deputy, despite being a fool and insufferable theatre kid. When an outlaw steals his only friend (Oscar nominated Buttermilk the Horse), Jean embarks on a rivetin’ romp through the West to face gunslingin’ outlaws and disturbingly handsome criminals with nothin’ but a smile and a song.

This show contains Mature Themes, Violence.

“Its Alive!: A Monster Burlesque Comedy”

By: Speakeasy Sirens

Venue: Silver

Length: 75 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $12

Showtimes: May 15, 9:30 p.m.; May 19, 7:40 p.m.; May 21, 6 p.m.; May 23, 9:40 p.m.; May 25, 2:25 p.m.; May 26, 8:35 p.m.

Jonathan Harker has been summoned back to Transylvania under mysterious pretenses. His memory of his previous visit is foggy at best and he’s hoping to find answers. From the Counts brides themselves to the famous opera ghost, a mummy scorned by Hollywood and so many more creatures of the night, this scripted burlesque show is sure to take you on a laugh-worthy, campy adventure.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Nudity.

“Jonathan Jones – Son of a Preacher Man”

By: Jospa Productions

Venue: Teal

Length: 75 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 18 showing)

Showtimes: May 18, 4:30 p.m.; May 19, 8 p.m.; May 20, 9:25 p.m.; May 21, 9:20 p.m.; May 22, 7:50 p.m.; May 24, 8:50 p.m.; May 25, 3:10 p.m.

Through a dynamic blend of humor, heartache and music, the show explores Jonathan’s experiences, including moments of fame and personal struggles. With hit songs by George Michael and John Mayer, the production offers a poignant soundtrack to Jonathan’s life, adding depth to his narrative.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Life Goes On?”

By: Kelsay + Morales Company

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 16 showing)

Showtimes: May 16, 6:30 p.m.; May 18, 7:30 p.m.; May 19, 1:30 p.m.; May 22, 8 p.m.; May 25, 3 p.m. & 9 p.m.; May 26, 4:30 p.m.

Follow the (mis)adventures of Calvin, a plucky millennial on a mission to prove one thing: His life is just fine. Really… He’s gainfully employed. Well, he has a job. And a dream. And a boyfriend. Maybe. It’s complicated. Lots of moving pieces — he’d rather not get into it right now. (Except to clarify, it was a mutual decision.) And sure, things could always be “better,” but nobody’s life is perfect. Or fair. Or easy. Or forever… Anyway — it’s a musical!

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Strobe Light.

“Love Crumbs”

By: Ziss

Venue: City Arts

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 17, 7:30 p.m.; May 18, 6 p.m.; May 19, 12 p.m.; May 21, 6 p.m.; May 22, 9 p.m.; May 25, 1:30 p.m.; May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Love can be a lot like crumbs. It can show up in the tiniest of ways or build over time. It can grow out of negative experiences or bloom in the middle of grief. It can be ever enduring, like the love of a pet, or ebb and flow, like with most relationships or journeys with self-love. In this show, we recreate several of our own love crumbs to entertain while encouraging new perspectives on how love is defined and experienced.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Sexual Content.

“Meddlin’! The Doosical”

By: Joel Swanson Productions

Venue: Peach

Length:75 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $13

Showtimes: May 15, 7:25 p.m.; May 18, 6:20 p.m.; May 19, 2:05 p.m.; May 20, 7:40 p.m.; May 23, 6 p.m.; May 25, 9:55 p.m.; May 26, 4:10 p.m.

The year is 1969. The only things to fear are sex, drugs and creepy old geezers in monster masks. From the Producer of “FROGPIG” and “THE WHITE LOTUS: ORLANDO” comes a big mystery with a little bite.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Sexual Content, Strobe Light, Violence.

“Miah In Love”

By: JG Productions

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

Length: 30 Minutes

Rated: All Ages

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 18 showing)

Showtimes: May 18, 1:20 p.m.; May 19, 7:30 p.m.; May 20, 7 p.m.; May 25, 6 p.m.; May 26, 12 p.m.

Singing their original music about what love means to them, Miah opens up their heart and pours out their soul. This is of course very brave and Miah is very humble to admit this. It’s hard to miss just how in love they are because they’re blushing right across the bridge of their nose, tee hee! For, as we all know, love is queer.

“Mitzi Morris: Live at the Come On Inn”

By: Silver Dollar Productions

Venue: Brown

Length: 75 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $10

Showtimes: May 16, 8:50 p.m.; May 18, 12 p.m.; May 19, 7:45 p.m.; May 21, 6:15 p.m.; May 22, 6:30 p.m.; May 24, 8:40 p.m.; May 26, 1:55 p.m.

Join Mitzi and her backup band, the Phil McCracken Trio, as they perform LIVE at Mitzi’s favorite cocktail lounge, THE COME ON INN. Chock full of jazz standards and Broadway show tunes, this musical glimpse into the many lives and loves of Mitzi Morris is sure to entertain … or at least pass the time.

This show contains Mature Themes, Adult Situations, Sexual Innuendo.

“Nick & Elvis’s Love Story”

By: Plustar Entertainment

Venue: Scarlet

Length: 35 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $10

Showtimes: May 17, 8:45 p.m.; May 19, 1:45 p.m.; May 25, 12:15 p.m.; May 26, 10:45 p.m.

The love between best friends that was kept a secret, until now. Set in the ’60s and based on true events, this story tells how Nick and Elvis held onto their secret, and each other.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Peevira’s Scareavan Singalong: Disco Spirit”

By: Dulceart Works, Inc.

Venue: SITE SPECIFIC: VAN OUT FRONT OF THE SHAKES

Length: 45 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: 6, 7, 9 & 10 p.m. each day May 16-19, May 23-26

Hop in Peevira’s spooky “SCAREavan” for a fun, absurd and sensational 45-minute group karaoke show. It is steered by drag, skits, games, pop culture trivia and hit songs from a topical theme. Each show is a unique interactive experience.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Nudity, Sexual Content.

“Pride, Prejudice & Promposals – A Modern-Day Re-Imagining of a Classic Set to the Music of Taylor Swift”

By: Zach Van Dyke

Venue: Teal

Length: 75 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 21 showing)

Showtimes: May 15, 7:25 p.m.; May 16, 8:50 p.m.; May 18, 6:25 p.m.; May 19, 2:10 p.m.; May 21, 5:45 p.m.; May 22, 9:45 p.m. (SING-ALONG show); May 25, 9:05 p.m.

Imagine Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as high school students today living inside a Taylor Swift jukebox musical.

This show contains Mature Themes.

“Prowling The Abyss”

By: Karen Anne Light

Venue: Green

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 18 showing)

Showtimes: May 18, 12:05 p.m.; May 19, 3:20 p.m.; May 24, 6:20 p.m.; May 25, 10:45 p.m.

At Medusa’s comedy club, the host is no longer the Medusa of myth. She is a lipstick lesbian battling the patriarchy that tried to kill her eons ago. Her weapon? Stand-up comedy! With some very unusual takes on historic and mythic events, her “tight ten” runs a bit long, and what she considers “relatable content” ranges from her salad days with Sappho to sicking the harpies on her least favorite Supreme Court religious extremists.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Sexual Content.

“Queer Up!”

By: Nataliesings

Venue: Pink

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 15, 6 p.m.; May 18, 7:25 p.m.; May 19, 12 p.m.; May 24, 8:10 p.m.; May 26, 7:25 p.m.

Using storytelling, song and dance, “Queer Up!” follows one person’s growing up to be fabulously queer despite the odds, another’s struggle to figure out how to love that queer kid as is and their struggles to understand, love and accept one another.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Robert Will Show You The Door (Tales Of Being Fired)”

By: Susan Jeremy Productions

Venue: Blue

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 16 showing)

Showtimes: May 16, 5:15 p.m.; May 18, 12:45 p.m.; May 19, 9:10 p.m.; May 20, 9:35 p.m.; May 22, 5:45 p.m.; May 25, 10:50 p.m.; May 26, 6:40 p.m.

This laugh-out-loud memoir chronicles how Susan Jeremy accidentally became a teacher after being fired from almost every survival job, the rollercoaster of emotions in show business and the humiliation of being fired eventually landed her in the Psych Ward… as a teacher.

This show contains Adult Language.

“Tango Palace”

By: Thinking Cap Theatre

Venue: Green

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 16, 7:55 p.m.; May 21, 9:05 p.m.; May 25, 5:45 p.m.; May 26, 10:30 p.m.

The age-old saying goes “all is fair in love and war,” and that could not be truer in this dark, funny and whimsical examination of perilous passion by the late, great master playwright Maria Irene Fornes, author of more than 40 plays.

This show contains Mature Themes.

“The Bottleneck Effect”

By: Foxy Traveler Productions

Venue: Green

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $13

Showtimes: May 15, 6:15 p.m.; May 17, 8:50 p.m.; May 18, 5:20 p.m.; May 20, 9:50 p.m.; May 22, 6:30 p.m.; May 24, 9:55 p.m.; May 26, 1:40 p.m.

The true crisis of our times is being stuck in a bottle that lacks empathy and kindness. How can seven strangers swirling in the Bottleneck Bar faced with unexpected conflict reach the opening with humanity?

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Strobe Light.

“The Magic Castle Still Stands”

By: Vanessa Frances

Venue: Scarlet

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $11 ($6 for the May 24 showing)

Showtimes: May 18, 1 p.m.; May 19, 6:20 p.m.; May 21, 6:50 p.m.; May 24, 8:45 p.m.; May 26, 7:45 p.m.

Follow the journey of Harvey by train to New York City. Her adventure takes an unexpected turn when the train she’s on collides with a car, tying her journey to the other passengers onboard and to her past. The lines between reality and imagination begin to blur, and Harvey realizes in order to look forward, she must first look back.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“The Mando-Larody”

By: Little Radical Theatrics

Venue: Silver

Length: 70 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: May 15, 6 p.m.; May 17, 9:25 p.m.; May 19, 3:35 p.m.; May 20, 6 p.m.; May 23, 6:10 p.m.; May 25, 10 p.m.; May 26, 2:45 p.m.

Come see us lovingly make fun of “The Mandalorian” and “Star Wars” in this unauthorized parody musical as we retell the first three seasons of the Mandalorian with the added bonus of awesome 1980s rock anthems!

This show contains Adult Language, Violence.

“They / Who”

By: Thought Asylum

Venue: Brown

Length: 45 Minutes

Rated: 13 & Up

Tickets: $13

Showtimes: May 17, 6:35 p.m.; May 18, 3:35 p.m.; May 21, 9:50 p.m.; May 25, 9:10 p.m.

Following the death of Mia’s nonbinary partner, Jamie, Mia and Jamie’s best friend Lewis meet with Jamie’s parents. Marta, who is still referring to Jamie as their son Brandon, ignites an argument about the legacy of her child and how to remember them. This show discusses topics such as deadnaming, pronouns, nonbinary experiences and gender identity.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Tonight, Tonight: An Improvised Late Night Talk Show”

By: MFC Unlimited

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 19 showing)

Showtimes: May 16, 8:30 p.m.; May 18, 5:20 p.m.; May 19, 1:30 p.m.; May 22, 7 p.m.; May 25, 7 p.m.; May 26, 2:30 p.m.

Experience the excitement and spontaneity of an improvised late-night talk show, where the host and audiences create a memorable show on the spot. Just like a traditional talk show, our host will engage the guests and audience members in a series of captivating and unpredictable discussions. The questions will be made up on the spot, ensuring a truly unique and spontaneous experience. You never know who will show up until showtime!

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes.

“Too Much Ado About K-Pop”

By: Cypress Creek High School

Venue: Teal

Length: 50 Minutes

Rated: All Ages

Tickets: $7

Showtimes: May 15, 5:55 p.m.; May 19, 6:30 p.m.; May 25, 1:40 p.m.

In this modern retelling of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” Bea is the president of the K-Pop band Star Boy’s fan club and her bouncy brother, Pedro, is a gamer and D&D player. Haley likes Colby and Colby likes Haley, but Ben doesn’t like anyone, especially Bea. Donna and Connie are besties even though Connie forgets she’s human every now and then. Leo has a 5.0 GPA, a pocket protector and a way with the ladies, while D’Barry just discovered butter doesn’t come from butterflies. When jealousy and deception cause problems with a group of friends, only a boy band and a resurrection spell can save them.

“Transmasculine Cabaret, Starring Vulva Va-Voom”

By: Vulva Va-Voom & Company

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: 18 & Up

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 17 showing)

Showtimes: May 17, 7 p.m.; May 19, 4:30 p.m.; May 20, 8 p.m.; May 22, 5:30 p.m.; May 25, 4:30 p.m.; May 26, 1 p.m.

As Vulva executes a live “female drag to male” makeover, they explore labels, identity and their dire real-world experiences when “laughter as a constant coping mechanism” fell short. More intimate than their usual off-the-charts raucous debauchery, this piece combines vulnerability with absurdity, and — as usual — absinthe with uppers.

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes, Nudity, Sexual Content.

“WW Double D- What Would Dolly Do? A Dolly Parton Tribute Cabaret!”

By: Lep Theatricals!

Venue: Teal

Length: 60 Minutes

Rated: All Ages

Tickets: $15 ($6 for the May 17 showing)

Showtimes: May 17, 5:50 p.m.; May 18, 2:20 p.m.; May 19, 9:55 p.m.; May 20, 7:45 p.m.; May 21, 7:40 p.m.; May 23, 9 p.m.; May 25, 12 p.m.

A dazzling one-woman drag cabaret celebrating the incomparable Dolly Parton. Tora Himan, a charismatic drag sensation, commands the stage with glitz and humor, flawlessly delivering Dolly’s hits.