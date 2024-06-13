Tampa Bay Rowdies Pride Night returns this weekend

(Photo via the Tampa Bay Rowdies’ Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host a Pride Night June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, facing off against the Louisville City Football Club with the support of LGBTQ+ and ally fans.

Those fans can purchase Pride Package tickets that include entry to the game and a Rowdies Pride fanny pack. The Pride Package tickets start at $21 while regular game tickets start at $20.

The night will feature special Pride warmup jerseys worn by players before the game. The warmup jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to support Common Goal’s Proud Play program.

The Proud Play initiative was created by Common Goal, a pledge-based charity for soccer players to dedicate a minimum of 1% of their income to provide funding to inclusionary programs. Proud Play dedicates their efforts to making the soccer community more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.

The initiative “has annually trained eight clubs, supporters’ groups and grassroots soccer organizations to champion diversity, equity and inclusion on and off the pitch,” Rowdies Community Development Coordinator Nate Ashley explains.

All proceeds made from the auction will benefit the Proud Play program. A ceremonial check presentation will occur at the Rowdies Pride Match game to a representative from the program. Read more:

Tampa Bay Rowdies Pride Night will be held June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, located at 230 1st Street SE in St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and seats are available now at $21 for sections 304-305. Learn more and buy tickets here.