PHOTOS: Orlando VA celebrates its LGBTQ+ veterans with annual Pride event

ORLANDO | Central Florida’s Veteran’s Affairs Health Care Services celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Month with its annual cerebration at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona June 21.

Celebrating its 14th year, the Orlando VA honored its LGBTQ+ veterans with dozens of VA representatives and LGBTQ+ organizations setting up tables to hand out Pride merchandise, meet veterans and share what services are available to them through the VA and in the local community.

The event was headed by Keri K. Griffin, the Orlando VA’s LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Program Coordinator and LGBTQ+ Special Emphasis Program Manager. Griffin spoke to the crowd from the event stage saying how proud she was to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community and what an honor it was to serve the LGBTQ+ veterans of Central Florida. Griffin was followed by Timothy J. Cooke, the Orlando VA’s Medical Center Director/CEO, who said this year was the Orlando VA’s most attended Pride event ever. After that the attendees were entertained by a performance from the Orlando Gay Chorus.

Check out our photos from the event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.