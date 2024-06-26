Dr. Phillips Center’s youth theater program to bring ‘Mean Girls’ to the stage

ORLANDO | The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is bringing “Mean Girls: High School Version” to the Steinmetz Hall stage, featuring the organization’s youth summer theater group, June 28-29, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“Mean Girls” follows the story of Cady Heron as she navigates the complexities of high school cliques that have tactic laws of popularity. Heron also just moved to this school as a new girl from Africa.

Eric Gelb, who is the director of the youth performance, comes from a very talented background as a director and professional entertainer. Both on and off Broadway, he has directed and shadow directed many popular performances such as “Wicked” and “Hamilton.”

Gelb explains how he feels about the cast and about the talent that he has seen.

“The talent in Orlando is exceptional and especially the talent that has attracted here, it’s really unparalleled and wonderful,” says Gelb.

The director explains why the audience should see the show and how the young actors in Dr. Phillips make up a special group.

“I think it is important for the public to know that when they spend their hard earned money on the arts that they are going to see a full-blown, fully produced production from top to bottom, all of those little loose ends and all of those dotted I’s and crossed T’s is what really makes the production at the center so special and unique,” says Gelb.

Tickets for “Mean Girls” start at $25 and can be purchased at DrPhillipsCenter.org.