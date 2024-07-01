PHOTOS: Tampa PD holds inaugural Pride with the Police

Pride with the Police June 28. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Tampa Police Department held the inaugural Pride with the Police June 28 at CAN Community Health, highlighting their efforts to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

The gathering was presented in partnership with the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber. Attendees met with Detective Christie Shiver, TPD’s LGBTQ+ liaison, while learning about the department’s Safe Place initiative and more.

Read all about the city’s Safe Place program here and view Watermark’s photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.