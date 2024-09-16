Orlando eatery Pom Pom’s announces it is closing its doors

Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria owner Pom Moongauklang. (Watermark archive photo by Jake Stevens)

ORLANDO | Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria announced on its Instagram Sept. 16 that it will be closing the doors of its Milk District restaurant.

“Over the past 20 years, I have been involved in the Orlando culinary scene and created multiple concepts,” owner Pom Moongauklang wrote, highlighting her work on Pom Pom’s, Tako Cheena, the menu at Mr. Sisters and pop-ups inside FinnHenry’s and Savoy. “You’ve been with me throughout this journey, and I appreciate your love and support.”

Moongauklang goes on to say that she will be returning to her roots of innovation and consultation as she “moves on to the next phase of my career.”

Moongauklang finishes by stating that she is in no way retiring and to “stay tuned for the announcement of her next concept and creation.” The post says it will be opening soon but does not indicate an opening date.

Moongauklang opened Pom Pom’s in 2006 and it has been a staple in The Milk District as a popular late-night eatery.

Pom Pom’s will be closing the doors on Oct. 4.