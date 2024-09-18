Orlando Ballet announces new executive director

Orlando Ballet’s new executive director Bradley Renner. (Photo courtesy Orlando Ballet)

ORLANDO | Orlando Ballet announced Sept. 9 that Bradley Renner will become the organization’s new executive director.

Renner comes to Orlando Ballet from The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago where he served as director of development.

“I’m thrilled to step into the executive director’s role, and I am really looking forward to partnering with Jorden Morris to support his artistic vision,” Renner said in a statement. “I am honored and grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this vital role. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the leadership team at The Joffrey Ballet and DeVos Institute of Arts Management for investing in my skills as an arts management leader.”

Renner takes over duties from Jorden Morris, Orlando Ballet’s artistic director, who has been serving as interim executive director while the board searched for a permanent fixture in the role.

“The company has been transforming so beautifully in terms of growth, creativity and artistic excellence and Brad’s leadership will help us continue on our path to success,” said Morris in a statement. “Brad arrives when the ballet organization is wonderfully well-positioned for building a remarkable future.”

Renner will be responsible for Orlando Ballet’s administrative, financial and daily operations. He will oversee the organization’s $10 million budget and partner with Morris to elevate the dance company to the next level as one of the country’s Tier One ballet companies.

Renner joins Orlando Ballet as the arts organization kicks off its 2024-25 season with “Romeo & Juliet” at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando Oct. 17-20.

Renner begins with Orlando Ballet Oct. 14.

