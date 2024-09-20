Another gay man murdered in South Africa

Lazarus Ikaneng Thomas (Photo courtesy of Empire 101’s Facebook page)

Lazarus Ikaneng Thomas, a 50-year-old gay man from Galeshewe in Northern Cape province has become South Africa’s latest victim of homophobic violence.

The province’s Department of Social Development, Youth, Women, People Living with Disabilities, Sports, Arts, and Culture said authorities discovered Thomas’s decomposing body in a home on Sept. 7 after neighbors complained of a foul smell. Thomas, who was buried at Kimberly’s Phutanang Cemetery last Friday, was reportedly strangled and had acid poured on his body.

Nontobeko Vilakazi, a member of the Department of Social Development, Youth, Women, People Living with Disabilities, Sports, Arts, and Culture’s Executive Council in the Northern Cape province, said Thomas’s murder left her shaken, especially when she saw pictures of his decomposed hand lying on the ground.

“I would firstly want to offer my condolences to the bereaved family,” said Vilakazi. “This tragic incident should never have transpired. It hurts me to see our society exhibiting so much hate.”

“Why would someone murder someone because of who they are?” she asked. “The stigma and hatred for other people is of grave concern. As a community, we need to do better, we can’t continue like this. As a department we will be offering psychosocial support to the family, this tragic incident has left us utterly distraught.”

Sibonelo Ncanana, civil society engagement officer for OUT LGBT Well-being, echoed Vilakazi. The advocacy group said Thomas’s murder is a stark reminder of the ongoing hate crimes the country’s LGBTQ community are experiencing.

“Firstly, we would like to convey our condolences to the family. It’s really a painful tragedy that transpired,” said Ncanana. “However, over the past few months, we have witnessed a lot of hate crimes with most of the victims succumbing to the hate crimes.”

Ncanana said five people have been killed in suspected hate crimes in Eastern Cape over the last four weeks.

“It’s really worrisome,” said Ncanana. “We are running out of ideas on how to curb these hate crimes. It’s depressing and devastating.”

Inclusive and Affirming Ministries said the police should expedite their investigation of Thomas’s death.

“The LGBT community is united in demanding justice for Lazarus, we urge the police to take swift action in uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable,” said IAM.

South Africa is currently witnessing an unprecedented level of attacks on LGBTQ people, with many of them losing their lives. President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year signed a law that criminalizes hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity, but the attacks continue.

Activists have attributed this spike in anti-LGBTQ hate crimes to the National Prosecuting Authority, the police, and other law enforcement officials who they say have not done enough to arrest and prosecute perpetrators. A small handful of people accused of carrying out homophobic attacks have been arrested and prosecuted — and some cases have dragged on for years before a verdict is reached.

Those who are convicted do not receive maximum — or lengthy — prison sentences. Activists say these punishments enable continued homophobic attacks.

So-called “right-wing socialists” continue their calls for the government to change laws that protect the rights of LGBTQ people.

South African law fully recognizes and protects LGBTQ people, but many South Africans continue to disregard their existence.

