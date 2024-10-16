The Center Orlando postpones inaugural OutCon

(Photo from The Center Orlando’s Instagram page)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando announced on its social media Oct. 16 that due to uncontrollable circumstances, it would be postponing its inaugural OutCon.

OutCon, which was to take place Nov. 2-3, will be The Center Orlando’s take on pop culture conventions with a focus on inclusion and celebration of all things LGBTQ+ in the worlds of comics, movies, TV shows, gaming and more.

“Due to the recent hurricanes, several of the entertainment, panelists and vendors were affected,” The Center wrote in its post. “Other large events were postponed and moved to the same dates, further affecting vendors and entertainers. We have been working closely with our venue to determine an alternate date.”

The “other large event” The Center mentioned is Spooky Empire, the popular horror, sci-fi and fantasy convention that takes place in Central Florida every year, had to move from its original Oct. 11-13 dates due to Hurricane Milton’s impact on Florida just days before, choosing to reschedule to Nov. 1-3.

The Center Orlando will now hold its inaugural OutCon on June 27-28, 2025. The event will still be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

“Thank you to our patrons, sponsors, vendors, panelists, entertainers, staff and crew for their support as we navigate through this,” The Center stated. “We will see you at OutCon Orlando in June as we celebrate the diversity of our community during Pride Month!”

For more information on The Center Orlando’s rescheduled OutCon, and to stay up-to-date on what will be at the event, follow the nonprofit organization on Facebook and Instagram.