PHOTOS: ‘Wicked: The Experience’ opens at Universal Studios

ORLANDO | Universal Orlando officially opened its “Wicked”-themed experience at it Universal Studios theme park Nov. 16.

“Wicked: The Experience” immerses visitors in popular locations from the highly anticipated film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical from Shiz University to the Emerald City. Guests can take photos with Elphaba’s broom, Glinda’s bedroom and several replica costumes and props from the film. The experience also includes Universal’s all-new “Wicked” merchandise, including T-shirts, candles, books, Lego sets, Funko Pops, hats and more. Not to mention, a selection of some delicious eats and drinks straight from the Land of Oz.

You may event get a chance to take a photo with the witchy duo themselves, Elphaba and Glinda.

“Wicked: The Experience” is located right inside the front gate at Universal Studios and is open now. Make sure to get your tickets to see “Wicked,” in theaters Nov. 22.

For more information about “Wicked: The Experience” at Universal Orlando, visit UniversalOrlando.com/Wicked.

Check out our photos from the event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.