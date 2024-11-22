Florida Rep. Eskamani recognized as public media champion by statewide PBS affiliates

(Photo courtesy WUCF)

ORLANDO | Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, who recently won reelection to the Florida House’s District 42, was recognized Nov. 22 at WUCF’s local television studio in Orlando with the Florida Public Media Champion Award.

The Florida Public Media Champion Award is an honor bestowed upon members of the Florida Legislature who have “demonstrated unwavering support for public media and its critical role in communities across the state.”

The award is presented by Florida Public Media, a nonprofit association of 24 public radio and television stations across Florida.

“Public media has always held a special place in my heart and an impactful role in my life,” Eskamani said to WUCF when she received the award. “Growing up, I watched PBS shows that taught me the values of kindness, community and curiosity. My parents would always play NPR in the car, sparking my interest in the world around me and instilling a lifelong appreciation for thoughtful, fact-based storytelling.”

Eskamani spearheaded the “Keep PBS in Orlando” campaign in 2011, which played a pivotal role in supporting the University of Central Florida’s acquisition of Central Florida’s flagship PBS station, WUCF stated on its website.

“Since then, Representative Eskamani has been a steadfast advocate for WUCF and public media, championing its role in providing educational resources, promoting civic engagement and delivering vital public safety information to our community,” WUCF continued.

Florida Public Media also recognized state Rep. Josie Tomkow, who represents House District 51, with the inaugural Florida Public Media Prize, honoring her extraordinary efforts during the most recent legislative session.

“We are thankful for the broad, bipartisan support we receive from the Commissioner of Education, the Governor, the Florida House and the Florida Senate—we thank them for their many years of support,” said Patrick Yack, executive director of Florida Public Media, to WUCF. “Our award winners have been steadfast and committed champions of our work in education, public safety and civic engagement, and they deserve our special thanks.”

WUCF TV brings PBS programming to 4 million households across nine Central Florida counties. For more information on WUCF, visit WUCF.org.