Zubrick Magic Theatre unwraps ‘Holiday Spectacular’

The Zubricks and their son at Zubrick Magic Theatre. (Photo courtesy Zubrick Magic Theatre)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Zubrick Magic Theatre’s “Holiday Spectacular” is underway, a seasonal show promising “a dazzling performance that redefines holiday entertainment in St. Petersburg.”

Illusionists and husbands Chris and Ryan Zubrick’s 2024 holiday show opened Nov. 15 and is scheduled through Dec. 29. The 70-minute production, which has already sold out a number of this year’s remaining performances, offers “mind-boggling illusions, heartwarming holiday stories and laugh-out-loud comedy.”

“The ‘Holiday Spectacular’ is not just a show; it’s an experience — an invitation to escape the ordinary and immerse yourself in a world of holiday wonder, where each moment brings surprise, delight, and of course magic,” Zubrick Magic Theatre shared in a press release. “Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, this show will leave you with a sense of awe and joy that only the magic of the holidays can inspire.”

“Every year, we aim to outdo ourselves, and this ‘Holiday Spectacular’ is no exception,” Ryan told Watermark. “We’ve added surprises that will leave you in awe and remind you why the holidays truly are the most magical time of year.

“From timeless illusions to brand-new magic with a holiday twist, this show is designed to make your season sparkle,” he continues. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate the magic of the holidays!”

Performances are scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., with select matinee performances at either 2 or 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

The theatre shared Dec. 1 that only 13% of seats remain:

“The holidays are all about creating memories with the people you love,” Chris adds. “Our goal is to bring people together for an evening of wonder and magic they’ll be talking about long after the final curtain closes.”

Watch a video teaser and learn more below:

The Zubrick Magic Theatre’s “Holiday Spectacular” plays select days, nights and times through Dec. 29 at 1211 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary. For more information and to purchase yours, visit ZubrickMagic.com.