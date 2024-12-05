Inaugural joy ride raises nearly $250K, fundraising continues through 2024

Representatives from the joy ride’s benefiting agencies Nov. 23. (Photo courtesy Joy Winheim)

ST. PETERSBURG | The inaugural joy ride raised an initial $248,361 for Florida nonprofits last month, fundraising efforts that continue through the end of the year.

Cyclists completed their 165-mile trek from Miami to Key West Nov. 22-23. Like the SMART Ride, the fundraiser’s successor, 100% of the funds raised will benefit agencies that provide vital resources for those in need across the state.

Beneficiaries include Tampa Bay’s Empath Partners in Care and Central Florida’s Miracle of Love along with Broward House in Wilton Manors, Pridelines in Miami-Dade County and Compass in Palm Beach County. The final fundraising total will be split evenly between the five.

The ride was organized by Fab Adventures, Inc., the nonprofit formed by representatives from each agency. They shared ahead of time that the “whether it’s supporting housing, healthcare services, the LGBTQ+ community, mental health services, or HIV prevention, treatment, and care, every mile cycled will make a meaningful difference in peoples’ lives across the state of Florida.”

EPIC Executive Director Joy Winheim confirmed the total raised after the ride. She told Watermark organizers “are all very proud of the accomplishment of completing a very successful inaugural ride.

“The crew came together to make it a smooth event and the Riders had the wind at their back most of the first day,” she continued. “We are excited to see how it propels us into next year, but first — we rest!”

View photos and video of this year’s ride below:

Winheim also confirmed that next year’s ride will feature a different route. The 2025 fundraiser will be a two-day, 165-mile bike ride from Orlando to Tampa next Nov. 21-22. Registration is now open.

Until then, donations continue for the inaugural joy ride through Dec. 31. They can be made online here and those interested in showing their support can also contact their local benefiting agency.

For more information and to donate, visit TheJoyRideFL.org. Learn more about Empath Partners in Care and Miracle of Love at MyEPIC.org and MiracleOfLoveInc.org.