PHOTOS: Epcot’s Festival of the Holidays 2024

ORLANDO | Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays returned with all the entertainment, excitement and food you’ve come to expect every year.

The annual celebration spotlights food and drink inspired by the various countries and cultures featured at Epcot. The highlight this year is the Holiday Cookie Stroll, a collection of cookies throughout the park sure to satisfy the sweetest of teeth. Be sure to grab a Festival Passport and get each cookie stamped. Five stamps gets you a surprise gift from the Holiday Sweets & Treats booth near Port of Entry.

There is plenty of entertainment throughout the park as well, including singers, storytellers and the big man himself, Santa Claus. Don’t miss another annual holiday tradition with Epcot’s Candlelight Processional. Each night through Dec. 30, hear the stirring story of Christmas retold by a celebrity narrator and massed choir — accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the Voices of Liberty. Upcoming celebrity narrators include Tituss Burgess, Brendan Fraser, Ralph Macchio, Neil Patrick Harris, Gloria Estefan and more.

Check out our photos from the festival’s opening weekend below. Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays is happening right now through Dec. 30.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.