Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani is running for mayor of Orlando

(Photo from Eskamani’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Dec. 16 that she will be filing to run for mayor of Orlando. Eskamani has represented Florida’s 42nd House District since 2018, recently winning her fourth and final term to the seat.

Eskamani made the announcement on her social media before holding a press conference outside of Orlando City Hall.

“Running for Mayor of my hometown is the honor of a lifetime,” said Eskamani in a press release. “Orlando is where I grew up, went to school, and started my first job. It’s where my working-class immigrant parents saw an opportunity for their children and where I discovered my purpose after losing my mom to cancer at just 13 years old.

“In 2027, Orlando faces a pivotal moment,” she continued. “And with so much uncertainty at the national level, we need a people-centered leader with the courage to challenge the status quo and the vision to deliver bold, creative solutions to address our community’s everyday challenges — from homelessness and public safety to small business support and affordability. These issues are complex, but through grit, grace, and a relentless work ethic, I know I am the leader Orlando needs to move us forward into the future.”

Eskamani’s decision to run for Orlando mayor has already been met with nearly a dozen endorsements, including Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, newly elected Florida Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Florida Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis and Johanna Lopez, Orange County Commissioner Dr. Kelly Semrad, State Attorney Monique Worrell, Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, Orange County School Board Member Stephanie Vanos, former Florida Sen. Victor Torres and wife Carmen Torres.

Eskamani’s current term in the Florida House ends in November 2026. The election for the next Orlando mayor will be in 2027. You can watch Eskamani’s announcement below.