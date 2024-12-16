Republican state Sen. Randy Fine files bill to ban ‘political flags’ from Florida’s government buildings

(Screenshot from Florida Voice’s Twitter)

Florida Sen. Randy Fine filed Senate Bill 100, “Display of Flags by Government Entitles,” Dec. 16. The bill looks to ban what Fine calls “political flags” from flying at any government building in the state.

In a press release, Fine stated the ban would include “fictional country flags like ‘Palestine,’ pro-violence ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags, woke and pro-grooming ideological flags, and the flags of any political candidates in government buildings.”

“The first flag that should be flown in a government building is the American flag,” said Fine in the release. “Flags that promote Muslim terror or the mutilation of children have no place in taxpayer-funded buildings – whether that government building is our state capital or a public school classroom.”

Fine, who was just elected to the state senate after serving in the Florida House for eight years, recently announced that he would be running in the special election for the 6th congressional district, expected to be vacated by current Rep. Michael Waltz, who was nominated by incoming President Donald Trump to be the White House National Security Advisor.

Trying to remove “political flags” from government buildings isn’t new for Fine. He sponsored similar legislation last year as a representative in the Florida House.

“Supporters of Muslim terror, child mutilators, and groomers have no right to taxpayer sponsorship of their repugnant messages. As I prepare to leave the Senate, I look forward to ensuring the only official place in a government building that you will find their flags is in a garbage can.”

Fine has made a career of attacking marginalized communities, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2023, Fine was a part of several House Bills including one that would prohibit gender-affirming care for trans minors and one that would limit who could attend drag shows in the state, labeling the shows “adult live performances,” the latter of which was done has Fine and his wife sponsored a burlesque show for a children’s charity. In 2022, Fine attacked Space Coast Pride, calling on the mayor of Melbourne to pull the organization’s event permit because there were going to be drag queens at one of its Pride events. The mayor rejected Fine’s request.