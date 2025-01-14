Orlando Museum of Art offers free admission for Access for All event

Orlando Museum of Art (Photo by Caysea Stone)

ORLADNO | The Orlando Museum of Art is opening its doors free of charge Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in partnership with the Art Bridges Foundation for its subsequent Access for All event. Through this initiative, OMA hopes to help dismantle barriers limiting community members’ access to the arts and introduce opportunities to engage with the gallery through various activities.

“Art has the extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries, evoke emotion, and spark conversations,” said Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon, chief curator of the Orlando Museum of Art, in a press release. “At OMA, we aim to create an inclusive environment where all people can experience the infinite possibilities of creativity and find common ground in our differences.”

To further foster an inclusive environment, OMA will feature Gallery Talk in English and Spanish between 2:30-3:30 p.m., providing guests with an informal talk-through tour of the gallery. After becoming acquainted with the museum, guests can enjoy Sketching in the Galleries from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Highlights Tour directly after.

Additionally, visitors will have one last opportunity to explore the Torn Apart: Punk exhibition, which dives into punk and new wave graphics, fashion and culture amidst the ’70s and ’80s. Torn Apart: Punk will close its doors on Feb. 2, making way for A Love for Collecting, an exhibition showcasing a portion of Dr. James Cottrell and Joseph Lovett’s art collection comprised over 40 years.

For more information, visit OMArt.org.