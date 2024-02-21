Female ‘X-Men’ characters to marry in Marvel first

“X-Men: The Wedding Special” #1. (Photo courtesy Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics announced “X-Men: The Wedding Special” Feb. 21, a one-shot publishing May 29 as a part of “Marvel Voices: Pride.”

The anthology series launched in 2021 to elevate the company’s growing roster of LGBTQ+ characters, among them members of the publisher’s “Avengers,” “Spider-Man,” and “X-Men” lines. Each year it’s sought to offer “a dazzling and diverse collection of tales, all brought together by an incredible lineup of new and established talent.”

This year’s special will center on the characters Destiny and Mystique, a blind mutant with precognitive abilities and a shapeshifter who can alter her form. The anti-heroes are two of Marvel’s most prolific LGBTQ+ characters, respectively introduced in 1980 and 1978, and the latter prominently featured in seven of Fox’s “X-Men” films.

“This year, ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ makes history with Marvel’s first woman-to-woman wedding!” Marvel said in a press release. “And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there’s a lot more to the story … [in] a must-read for every comics fan. We promise party crashing! Villainy! Romance! And so much more!”

Marvel also noted “It’s a mutant wedding extravaganza! Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved — and longest-lasting — gay couples in comic book history. Together for over 100 years, the pair secretly married during their decades-long romance. See the event and the renewal of those vows for the first time on the page.”

Mystique and Destiny’s love story was initially explored through subtext as regulated by anti-LGBTQ+ censorship from the Comics Code Authority. Each character was co-created by legendary “X-Men” writer Chris Claremont, who in 2006 revealed he intended for the two to be the biological parents of another member of the X-Men, Nightcrawler, utilizing Mystique’s shapeshifting ability.

That story wasn’t realized until 2023 with the publication of “X-Men Blue: Origins” #1, a retcon published last November. It was one of the latest examples of Marvel’s commitment to LGBTQ+ representation on the page, particularly between the two characters.

“Mystique and Destiny are one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest power couples, steering the fate of mutantkind throughout the years — for better or for worse!” Marvel shared. They noted current storylines have “cemented their love more than ever,” promising “fans can celebrate the iconic pair by witnessing the renewal of their never-before-seen marriage vows.”

“X-Men: The Wedding Special” will be written by fan favorite “X-Men” writer Kieron Gillen, “who’s penned some of their most notable tales” in the comic “Immortal X-Men.”

“They’ve been through hell, mainly at my pen,” Gillen also announced. “Finally, giving these two a happy day? How can I say no.”

Marvel added that the issue will feature “an incredible lineup of stories written and drawn by LGBTQIA+ talent,” spotlighting other LGBTQ+ characters. Artist Jan Bazaldua’s cover was released and more news is expected in the coming weeks.

View the cover and read more below.