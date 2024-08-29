Watermark Issue 31.18: 30 Years

Watermark has detailed your LGBTQ+ life in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for 30 years. We look back on the triumphs and tragedies of each year beginning with 1994.

ONLINE ATTACK | Page 08

Orlando resident alleges homophobia after reviewing local pizzeria.



DISCO FEVER | Page 10

Adult LGBTQ+ prom to benefit PFLAG Safety Harbor.



OUT OF SITE | Page 13

Visit Florida website removes LGBTQ+ travel section.



WATERMARK: 30 YEARS | Page 17

30 YEARS | Page 19

Tom Dyer – Watermark’s founder, as well as its first publisher and editor – looks back at some of his most memorable Watermark moments.



PAST EDITORS | Page 27

Several former editors reflect on Watermark’s 30th anniversary.



