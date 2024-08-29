Digital Publications Watermark Issue 31.18: 30 Years By Caitlin Sause August 29, 2024 Watermark has detailed your LGBTQ+ life in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for 30 years. We look back on the triumphs and tragedies of each year beginning with 1994. ONLINE ATTACK | Page 08Orlando resident alleges homophobia after reviewing local pizzeria.DISCO FEVER | Page 10Adult LGBTQ+ prom to benefit PFLAG Safety Harbor.OUT OF SITE | Page 13Visit Florida website removes LGBTQ+ travel section.WATERMARK: 30 YEARS | Page 17Watermark has detailed your LGBTQ+ life in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for 30 years. We look back on the triumphs and tragedies of each year beginning with 1994.30 YEARS | Page 19Tom Dyer – Watermark’s founder, as well as its first publisher and editor – looks back at some of his most memorable Watermark moments. PAST EDITORS | Page 27Several former editors reflect on Watermark’s 30th anniversary.See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!Find our Issue on Newsstands Now! Looking for a print copy?Click here to find a distribution site nearest you! Tags: 30, 30 years, 30th anniversary, anniversary, Central Florida, clearwater, daytona beach, florida, gay, gay news, LGBTQ, LGBTQ+, Orlando, queer, queer news, sarasota, st pete, St Petersburg, Tampa Bay, Visit Florida, watermark