Watermark Issue 31.18: 30 Years

By Caitlin Sause

Watermark has detailed your LGBTQ+ life in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for 30 years. We look back on the triumphs and tragedies of each year beginning with 1994.

ONLINE ATTACK | Page 08
Orlando resident alleges homophobia after reviewing local pizzeria.

DISCO FEVER | Page 10
Adult LGBTQ+ prom to benefit PFLAG Safety Harbor.

OUT OF SITE | Page 13
Visit Florida website removes LGBTQ+ travel section.

WATERMARK: 30 YEARS | Page 17
30 YEARS | Page 19
Tom Dyer – Watermark’s founder, as well as its first publisher and editor – looks back at some of his most memorable Watermark moments.

PAST EDITORS | Page 27
Several former editors reflect on Watermark’s 30th anniversary.

