Watermark’s 2024 WAVE Award Winners – Tampa Bay

FAVORITE LOCAL POLITICIAN

First: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

SECOND: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch

THIRD: State Rep. Michele Rayner

FAVORITE LOCAL ACTIVIST

First: Angelique Young, Equality Florida

SECOND: Susan Gore, LGBTQ Resource Center

THIRD: Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

GREATEST ALLY TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

First: Molly Robison, St Pete Pride

SECOND: Rev. Andy Oliver, Allendale United Methodist Church

THIRD: Lynne Whitehead, LGBTQ Resource Center

MOST EFFECTIVE LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

First: St Pete Pride

SECOND: Metro Inclusive Health

THIRD: Equality Florida

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING ORGANIZATION

First: Equality Florida

SECOND: TransNetwork

THIRD: Inclusive Care Group

FAVORITE LOCAL SPORTS LEAGUE / ORGANIZATION

First: Tampa Bay Rays

SECOND: Tampa Bay Rowdies

THIRD: HotMess Sports St. Petersburg

FAVORITE LOCAL WRITER / JOURNALIST

First: Ryan Williams-Jent, Watermark

SECOND: Joshua Valdez, “You Didn’t Hear This From Me”

THIRD: Immani Love, Blaque/OUT Magazine

FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE

First: Watermark, WatermarkOnline.com

SECOND: I Love The Burg, ILoveTheBurg.com

THIRD: Tampa Bay Gay, TampaBayGay.com

FAVORITE LOCAL FUNDRAISING EVENT

First: St. Pete Gala, Equality Florida

SECOND: Red & Green Annual Fundraiser, St Pete Pride

THIRD: Pride & Passion, Tampa Museum of Art

FAVORITE ANNUAL LOCAL LGBTQ+ EVENT

First: St Pete Pride

SECOND: Tampa Pride

THIRD: Come OUT St. Pete

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING EVENT

First: Pride @ The Village

SECOND: TransPride March, St Pete Pride

THIRD: Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival, TIGLFF

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ+ YOUTH EVENT

First: CampOUT LGBTQ+ Youth Summer Camp, CampOUT

SECOND: LGBTQ+ Youth Pride & Family Day, St Pete Pride

THIRD: LGBTQ+ Youth Pride Prom, PFLAG Riverview

FAVORITE LOCAL BUSINESS NOT A BAR/CLUB

First: Atlas Body + Home

SECOND: Bulge Apparel & Gifts

THIRD: ZaZoo’d

FAVORITE NEW LOCAL BUSINESS

First: MR D’z Men’s Emporium

SECOND: Sunshine City Popcorn Company

THIRD: Mari Jean Hotel

FAVORITE LOCAL HEALTH CARE FACILITY

First: Metro Inclusive Health

SECOND: Love the Golden Rule

THIRD: CAN Community Health

FAVORITE LOCAL HAIR SALON / BARBER SHOP

First: Tyler’z Barbershop

SECOND: Sergeant Mike’s Getup

THIRD: Top Notch Barber Co

FAVORITE LOCAL MAKEUP ARTIST

First: Jaeda Fuentes

SECOND: Ian Glending

THIRD: Naomi Wright

FAVORITE LOCAL FITNESS CENTER

First: CrossFit9

SECOND: Crunch Fitness St. Pete Northeast

THIRD: Planet Fitness St. Petersburg

FAVORITE LOCAL VETERINARIAN CLINIC

First: Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic

SECOND: Harmony Vet Care

THIRD: Bay Animal and Aquatic Hospital

FAVORITE PLACE TO PAMPER YOUR PET

First: The Dog Bar

SECOND: The Bow Wow Barber

THIRD: Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming St Petersburg

FAVORITE LOCAL REALTOR

First: Ryan Thompson, Florida Properties Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

SECOND: Bruce Beckner, REMAX Metro Tampa Bay

THIRD: Gabe Alves, Smith & Associates

FAVORITE LOCAL ATTORNEY

First: Nathan Bruemmer, Blackburn Law Firm

SECOND: Douglas G. Jackson, Law Firm of Douglas G. Jackson

THIRD: Bobby King, The King Law Firm

FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY A CAR

First: CarMax Clearwater

SECOND: Crown Kia St Petersburg

THIRD: Crown Hyundai

FAVORITE LOCAL SHOPPING / ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

First: The Grand Central District

SECOND: St. Pete Pier District

THIRD: Ybor

FAVORITE LOCAL CLOTHING STORE

First: Atlas Body + Home

SECOND: Out of the Closet St. Petersburg

THIRD: Bulge Apparel & Gifts

FAVORITE LOCAL GEEK SPOT

First: Mad Hatters Kava Bar

SECOND: Emerald City Comics

THIRD: Tombolo Books

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING SPACE

First: Studios @ 5663

SECOND: TransNetwork Events

THIRD: MCC Tampa

FAVORITE LOCAL FAITH-BASED ESTABLISHMENT

First: King of Peace MCC

SECOND: Allendale UMC

THIRD: MCC Tampa

FAVORITE LOCAL FLORIST

First: Absolutely Beautiful Flowers

SECOND: Bruce Wayne Florals

THIRD: Green Bench Flowers

FAVORITE LOCAL MUSEUM

First: The Dali Museum

SECOND: Museum of Fine Arts, St. Pete

THIRD: Imagine Museum

FAVORITE LOCAL SPACE TO BUY ART

First: The Factory St. Pete

SECOND: Studios @ 5663

THIRD: The Werk Gallery

FAVORITE LOCAL HOTEL / B&B

First: Hollander Hotel

SECOND: Casa del Merman at GayStPete House

THIRD: Mari Jean Hotel

FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST

First: John Gascot

SECOND: Chad Mize

THIRD: Nelson Perez

FAVORITE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

First: Dylan Todd

SECOND: Jamarcus Mosley

THIRD: Morgan Le Shade

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT

First: Salty Nun

SECOND: Social Roost

THIRD: LALA St. Pete

FAVORITE LOCAL BRUNCH SPOT

First: Neptune Grill

SECOND: Salty Nun

THIRD: The Library Restaurant

FAVORITE LOCAL LATE NIGHT DINING

First: New York New York Pizza Ybor

SECOND: LALA St. Pete

THIRD: Angelo’s Grill & Bar

FAVORITE LOCAL UNIQUE DRINK/EAT/TREAT

First: Fried Green Tomato BLT, Salty Nun

SECOND: Seven Deadly Sins: Sloth, The Saint

THIRD: Grower Not a Shower, Cocktail

FAVORITE LOCAL CATERER

First: Memphis Style BBQ Co

SECOND: The Stuffed Mushroom

THIRD: Funky Flamingo

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ+ BAR / CLUB

First: Cocktail

SECOND: Enigma

THIRD: Bradley’s on 7th

FAVORITE LOCAL ALLIED BAR / CLUB

First: The Dog Bar

SECOND: The Castle

THIRD: Lost & Found

FAVORITE LOCAL NON-ALCOHOLIC HANGOUT

First: Black Crow Coffee Co.

SECOND: Studios @ 5663

THIRD: Mad Hatters Kava Bar

FAVORITE LOCAL HAPPY HOUR

First: Enigma

SECOND: Cocktail

THIRD: Bradley’s on 7th

FAVORITE LOCAL KARAOKE, TRIVIA OR BINGO NIGHT

First: Greg Anderson, Afternoon Trivia at Neptune Grill

SECOND: Alexis De La Mer, Drag Queen Bingo at Quench Lounge

THIRD: KC Starrz, Drag Queen Bingo at City Side Lounge

FAVORITE LOCAL BARTENDER / SERVER

First: Chris Hannay, Enigma

SECOND: Sebastian Hathcock, Cocktail

THIRD: Adam Scott, Enigma

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG QUEEN

First: Brianna Summers

SECOND: Adriana Sparkle

THIRD: Daphne Ferraro

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG KING

First: Silver Foxx

SECOND: Apollo Infiniti

THIRD: Mr. Gripp

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: STAGE

First: Matthew McGee

SECOND: Robert Rigsby

THIRD: Newt Rametta

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: MUSICIAN

First: Mr. Vyn Suazion

SECOND: Stephanie Callahan

THIRD: Steven Begert-Clark

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DJ

First: DJ Greg Anderson

SECOND: DJ Mike Sklarz

THIRD: DJ Ace Vedo

FAVORITE LOCAL BREAKOUT PERFORMER

First: Silver Foxx

SECOND: Alice Marie Gripp

THIRD: Keirra Ka’oir Summers

FAVORITE LOCAL TV / WEB PERSONALITY

First: Trevor Pettiford

SECOND: Greg Dee, ABC Action News

THIRD: Sean Daly, ABC Action News

FAVORITE LOCAL RADIO SHOW / PODCAST

First: “The Big Gay Radio Show,” 88.5 WMNF

SECOND: “MJ Morning Show,” Q105

THIRD: “Let’s Bark About It Tampa Bay,” Urban Dog Studio

FAVORITE LOCAL INFLUENCER

First: Chris Gibson, @Skin_So_Fabulous

SECOND: Gabe Alves, @MyAgentGabe

THIRD: Painkiller Cam, @PainkillerCamIsYourDaddy

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS VENUE

First: Straz Center

for the Performing Arts

SECOND: Ruth Eckerd Hall

THIRD: freeFall Theatre

FAVORITE LOCAL THEATRICAL SHOW

First: “Frankenstein,” Jobsite Theater

SECOND: Zubrick Magic Theatre

THIRD: “Miracle on 34th Street,” freeFall Theatre

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT NOVELTY STORE

First: The Back Room By ZaZoo’d

SECOND: Bulge Apparel & Gifts

THIRD: XTC Adult Supercenter

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PLAY TOURIST

First: St. Pete Pier

SECOND: Busch Gardens

THIRD: Tampa Riverwalk

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PAMPER YOURSELF

First: Sunshine City Massage

SECOND: Spa @ 5663

THIRD: Stone Temple Massage

FAVORITE LOCAL HIDDEN GEM

First: Lucky Star Lounge

SECOND: Mazzaro’s Italian Market

THIRD: MR D’z Men’s Emporium